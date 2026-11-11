OpenAI quarterly sales reach $10 billion as losses widen

OpenAI generated approximately $10 billion in third-quarter revenue, nearly 50% more than in the preceding three months, as demand for its artificial intelligence products accelerated despite mounting operating losses.

The ChatGPT developer disclosed the figures to investors on Tuesday, covering the quarter ended September 30. Revenue was almost three times the level recorded a year earlier, while its annualised revenue rate stood at roughly $50 billion at the end of September.

Chief financial officer Sarah Friar confirmed the quarterly revenue figure in an interview on Tuesday, describing enterprise demand as a major contributor. She said sales to business customers had doubled from the previous quarter, leaving enterprise and consumer products contributing approximately equal shares of revenue.

The expansion marked a substantial acceleration from the second quarter, when revenue growth was around 18%. Demand for newer artificial intelligence models, programming tools and products designed to automate workplace tasks helped strengthen sales through OpenAI’s software interfaces and business subscriptions.

However, the company’s adjusted operating loss widened to approximately $10.9 billion from $10.1 billion in the second quarter, according to financial information shared with investors. Its adjusted operating margin improved from negative 150% to negative 109%, indicating that losses became smaller relative to revenue even as their absolute value increased.

The adjusted figures exclude certain expenses, including share-based compensation. Stock-based compensation amounted to approximately $2.6 billion during the quarter, underscoring the distinction between adjusted results and a fuller accounting of costs. Such exclusions matter when assessing the company’s financial performance because they mean the reported operating loss does not represent the full cost of running the business under conventional accounting measures.

OpenAI’s accelerating sales are being weighed against the considerable expense of training advanced models, securing computing capacity and serving growing numbers of customers. Investors are examining whether rising commercial adoption can eventually support the infrastructure spending required to develop and operate increasingly sophisticated systems. The company has not disclosed a detailed quarterly breakdown of computing expenditure, leaving a significant component of its cost structure outside the figures made available.

Friar said products for coding, cybersecurity and digital assistance were helping attract corporate customers. She also pointed to stronger growth among small and medium-sized businesses, suggesting that demand was broadening beyond the largest technology companies and established enterprise clients.

The company has been competing more aggressively on model performance and pricing while expanding its emphasis on autonomous software agents. These systems can carry out sequences of tasks on behalf of users, creating opportunities to charge businesses for applications that extend beyond conventional chatbot interactions.

The performance also sharpened comparisons with rival Anthropic, which disclosed approximately $17 billion in third-quarter revenue. Anthropic’s sales increased about 47% from the preceding quarter, a slower pace than the growth exceeding 140% recorded in the previous three-month period.

The two companies do not calculate revenue on identical terms, limiting straightforward comparisons. Differences include the treatment of sales through third-party cloud platforms, making headline figures an imperfect guide to their respective commercial positions.

OpenAI had previously indicated a substantially higher annualised revenue rate before revising the measure to nearly $50 billion for September. The difference reflected changes intended to make its accounting presentation more comparable with Anthropic’s, rather than necessarily a corresponding fall in customer demand.

The financial disclosures come as OpenAI seeks to complete a financing round valuing the privately held company at approximately $1.25 trillion. An initial portion worth about $11 billion has been secured, although the overall fundraising process remains unfinished.

The company has also deferred plans for a stock market listing until 2027, leaving private investors to assess its growth and spending before any prospective public offering. Anthropic, meanwhile, is preparing its own market debut, with a targeted valuation of around $1.4 trillion.

OpenAI has expanded its sources of income beyond paid ChatGPT subscriptions and developer access to its models. Advertising and business-oriented applications are becoming additional contributors, although the company has not published a detailed breakdown of their individual financial performance. Paying ChatGPT users numbered approximately 100 million, representing a relatively small proportion of the service’s wider weekly audience.

Its quarterly figures were discussed during an investor call involving president Greg Brockman, Friar and product executive Thibault Sottiaux. OpenAI has not issued a comprehensive public quarterly financial statement setting out the same level of detail as a listed company’s earnings release.