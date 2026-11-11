Panasonic Singapore Brings Back Highly Anticipated Japan Tour Lucky Draw

How the Lucky Draw Works
Shoppers receive one lucky draw chance for every $50 spent on Panasonic products in a single receipt during the campaign period. Entries are cumulative, the more you spend, the more chances you can obtain to win.
- Campaign period: 11 November 2026 to 7 February 2027
- Where to buy: Official Panasonic stores, participating retailers and online in Singapore
- How to register: Customers register their details and upload a copy of the receipt through the official online form. Only entries submitted through the form are eligible for the draw.
- Submission deadline: 14 February 2027
- Grand prize: An 8D6N guided spring tour for 2 pax featuring the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route and Pink Moss Festival in April to May 2027.
Please refer to the Panasonic Singapore Official website for exact draw date, time, and location.
An All-Inclusive Itinerary Across Japan’s Northern Alps and Cultural Landmarks
The curated 8D6N itinerary takes winners through Japan’s Northern Alps to walk beneath the famed towering snow walls of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route near Murodo, paired with the vibrant spring colours of the Pink Moss (Shibazakura) Festival.
Winners will also explore the preserved traditional streets of Takayama, the historic temples of Kyoto, and the UNESCO World Heritage gassho-zukuri farmhouses of Shirakawa-go, delivering a seamlessly planned travel package that spans snow walls, seasonal blooms, cultural landmarks, and local shopping.
Experience Japan With Panasonic
As the home of the Panasonic brand, Japan remains a central inspiration for the company’s commitment to quality and lifestyle design. By changing the grand prize from standard flights to an all-inclusive guided tour, Panasonic Singapore aims to give loyal customers an effortless, bucket-list holiday showcasing the best of Japan’s seasonal landscapes and cultural heritage.
For more information about the Win a Trip to Japan campaign, including full terms and conditions, please visit our campaign page.
Hashtag: #Panasonic
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About the Panasonic Group
Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/
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