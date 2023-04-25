Pena Palace Guide: A Comprehensive Tour of Portugal’s Colorful Palace

If you’re planning a trip to Portugal, one of the must-see destinations is the Pena Palace. This stunning palace is situated atop a hill in Sintra, just outside of Lisbon. With its vibrant colors, ornate design, and breathtaking views, it’s no wonder that the Pena Palace is a popular tourist destination. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what makes the Pena Palace so special and how you can make the most of your visit with a Pena Palace guided tour.

The History of Pena Palace

The Pena Palace was built in the 19th century by King Ferdinand II. The king was an avid art collector and had a passion for architecture. He wanted to create a palace that would reflect the history and culture of Portugal while also showcasing his own personal tastes. The result is a unique blend of architectural styles, including Gothic, Moorish, and Renaissance.

The palace was originally built as a monastery, but King Ferdinand II transformed it into his summer residence. He spared no expense in the decoration and design of the palace, commissioning artists from all over Europe to create the intricate carvings, frescoes, and stained glass that adorn the walls and ceilings.

Visiting Pena Palace

When you first arrive at the Pena Palace, you’ll be struck by its vibrant colors and ornate details. The palace is painted in shades of red, yellow, and blue, with intricate carvings and mosaics covering the exterior. It’s truly a sight to behold.

As you make your way inside, you’ll be treated to even more impressive sights. The palace’s interior is just as ornate as its exterior, with intricate carvings, frescoes, and stained glass covering every inch of the walls and ceilings.

One of the highlights of the Pena Palace is the stunning views it offers. From the palace’s terrace, you can see all the way to Lisbon on a clear day. It’s the perfect place to snap some photos and take in the breathtaking scenery.

Pena Palace Guided Tour

To make the most of your visit to the Pena Palace, we recommend taking a guided tour. A Pena Palace guided tour will give you an in-depth look at the history and architecture of the palace, as well as provide you with insights and anecdotes that you might not learn on your own.

There are many different Pena Palace guided tours available, ranging from group tours to private tours. Some tours even include transportation from Lisbon, making it easy to get to and from the palace.

During your Pena Palace guided tour, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the palace’s many rooms and learn about the history and significance of each one. You’ll also hear stories about the palace’s former inhabitants, including King Ferdinand II and his family.

In addition to exploring the palace, a guided tour will also give you the chance to learn about the surrounding area. Sintra is home to many other historic and cultural sites, including the Moorish Castle and the Quinta da Regaleira. Your guide can help you plan your itinerary and make the most of your time in the area.

Conclusion

The Pena Palace is truly a unique and special destination. Its vibrant colors, intricate designs, and breathtaking views make it a must-see attraction for anyone visiting Portugal. If you’re planning a trip to the palace, we highly recommend taking a Pena Palace guided tour. A guided tour will give you an in-depth look at the palace’s history and architecture, as well as provide you with insights and anecdotes that you might not learn on your own.

Also published on Medium.