PhotonPay Strengthens North American Regulatory Footprint with Canada’s RPAA Registration

The registration reinforces PhotonPay’s regulatory foundation for payment activities in Canada, with requirements covering operational risk management, incident response and the safeguarding of end-user funds.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2025 – PhotonPay today announced that its Canadian operating entity, Photon Dance CA Inc., is now registered with the Bank of Canada as a payment service provider (PSP) under Canada’s Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA). The entity was previously registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB). The RPAA registration further strengthens PhotonPay’s regulatory foundation in Canada and supports its continued development of local financial services across North America.

The RPAA establishes a federal framework for the registration and supervision of PSPs conducting specified retail payment activities in Canada. Administered by the Bank of Canada, it sets requirements for operational risk management, incident response and regulatory reporting. PSPs that hold end-user funds are also required to implement measures to safeguard those funds, strengthening oversight and accountability across Canada’s retail payments ecosystem.

The Canadian registration adds to PhotonPay’s broader regulatory presence across North America. In the United States, PhotonPay is registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and holds money transmitter licenses across multiple U.S. states. Across the Americas, Europe and Asia, PhotonPay holds 35 payment licenses, regulatory authorizations and registrations, reflecting the regulatory breadth behind its operations across key financial markets.

For PhotonPay, building a global financial operating system requires more than connecting payment capabilities across markets. It also means developing the local regulatory and financial infrastructure needed to support those capabilities in each jurisdiction. As businesses expand internationally, their financial operations increasingly span different account structures, payment systems, currencies and regulatory environments. Bringing these functions together requires infrastructure that can address local market requirements while giving businesses a more unified way to manage their global finances.

This is the vision behind PhotonPay’s next-generation Financial OS. Through an integrated, API-first architecture, PhotonPay brings together multi-asset wallets, local collections, global payouts, foreign exchange, card issuing and embedded finance. By supporting both fiat currencies and stablecoins within its broader financial infrastructure, the platform connects traditional payment rails with emerging digital-asset capabilities, helping businesses manage increasingly complex financial operations across markets.

“Global financial infrastructure must be designed around the realities of the markets it serves. Regulatory frameworks, payment systems and the responsibilities involved in handling funds differ across jurisdictions, and these differences need to be accounted for at the infrastructure level,” said JP Pi, Global Chief Compliance Officer at PhotonPay. “Our approach is to build a Financial OS that brings together global capabilities while respecting the regulatory and operational requirements of each local market. The RPAA registration is another step in putting that approach into practice, as we continue developing infrastructure to support businesses operating across an increasingly interconnected financial landscape.”

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https://www.photonpay.com

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About PhotonPay

Founded in Hong Kong in 2015, PhotonPay is a global fintech company building a next-generation, stablecoin-centric Financial Operating System (Financial OS). Its API-first architecture brings together multi-asset wallets supporting stablecoins and fiat currencies, global money movement, foreign exchange, global card issuing, embedded finance, and local clearing infrastructure, connecting digital and traditional financial rails within an integrated financial system.

PhotonPay operates 16 offices worldwide, employs nearly 600 people, and holds 35 payment and financial licenses and regulatory authorizations across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company serves businesses across more than 200 countries and territories.

For more information, visit www.photonpay.com.