Politics holds up sports reform bill

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The Keralam government’s proposed sports legislation faces uncertainty following objections within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) to provisions designed to restrict political appointments in sports organisations, complicating efforts to overhaul the state’s sports administration.

Differences involving the Congress and its principal coalition partner, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have brought the politically sensitive provisions under scrutiny. However, the precise objections raised by individual leaders and any formal decision to defer the legislation remain unconfirmed.

The Kerala Sportspersons’ Welfare, Sports Development and Governance Bill, 2026, was expected to be introduced during the Assembly session beginning October 12. Sports Minister O. J. Janeesh had initiated the legislative exercise to improve accountability, strengthen athletes’ rights and reduce political interference in sports administration.

The proposed legislation envisages a comprehensive restructuring of the institutions responsible for managing sporting activities, distributing public resources and supervising associations. Its central objective is to establish a professional administrative framework with greater participation by sportspersons and specialists.

A major proposal involves establishing the Sports Authority of Keralam by integrating the Directorate of Sports and the Kerala State Sports Council. The proposed authority would bring functions currently handled by separate organisations under a unified administrative structure.

Under the framework outlined by the Sports Department, the authority would be chaired by the sports minister and include representatives of sporting organisations, athletes and experts in sports science. Senior officials from the Sports, Finance, Law and General Education departments would also participate.

The proposed changes have implications for the existing system of appointments and representation. Political parties have traditionally exercised influence over several public institutions, while sports associations have maintained their own organisational structures and leadership arrangements.

The dispute therefore raises questions about the extent to which legislation should regulate appointments without undermining the independence of sporting bodies. Restrictions intended to prevent political interference must also be reconciled with established procedures for selecting representatives.

The government’s reform programme follows concerns about the functioning of sports councils, including allegations of financial irregularities, questionable purchases and weaknesses in administrative supervision.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Operation Kalikkalam identified financial and procedural irregularities involving district and state sports councils. These findings strengthened demands for clearer accountability mechanisms and closer scrutiny of expenditure.

Janeesh had earlier indicated that the Sports Department would examine the functioning of the Kerala State Sports Council, including appointments made during the preceding five years. The proposed investigation followed complaints concerning equipment distribution and procurement practices.

The draft legislation also contains measures addressing the rights and welfare of athletes. Provisions outlined during its preparation include penalties for discrimination, doping violations, match-fixing, exploitation during training and irregularities affecting sports quota appointments.

Financial penalties ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh have been proposed for specified violations. A dedicated sports tribunal headed by a retired High Court judge is envisaged to adjudicate complaints and appeals.

Part of the penalties collected could be used to compensate affected sportspersons. The proposed safeguards would extend to athletes participating in competitions and training programmes from school level onwards.

Another proposal involves introducing digital systems for issuing sports merit certificates, verifying credentials and processing scholarships and financial assistance. The changes are intended to reduce administrative delays and prevent fraudulent certification.

The restructuring would also address overlapping responsibilities among the Sports Department, Sports Council and Sports Kerala Foundation. Officials have identified duplication of functions as an obstacle to effective allocation and monitoring of resources.

The political disagreement comes against wider differences within the UDF over appointments to government boards and corporations.