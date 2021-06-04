Prime Day 2021: Two Days of Epic Savings Starting June 21 with More than 2 Million Deals Globally

Prime Day 2021 returns to Singapore on June 21 and 22 and will feature more deals than any Prime Day before, from top brands including Lego, Instant Pot, Bose, JuJuBe, Braun and Chivas Regal and across categories like PC, Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Baby, Wine and Beauty.

This year, Amazon is investing more than US$100 million to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach more customers globally on Prime Day and beyond.

Multi-award-winning artists, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will be part of a three-part immersive musical event. The Prime Day Show will premiere globally starting June 17 on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 June 2021 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon‘s annual Prime Day event returns to Singapore on June 21 and 22. In the lead up to and on Prime Day, shoppers across Singapore stand to cash in on incredible savings, enjoy promotions, and over two million deals globally across various categories, including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, books, baby products, and more, along with amazing entertainment benefits at amazon.sg/primeday. This will also be the first installment of Prime Day in Singapore with Amazon Fresh, the new and improved two-hour grocery delivery service that offers Singaporeans more ways to shop with Amazon. In celebration of Prime Day, all shoppers can expect a three-part musical event premiering globally on Prime Video as part of the Prime Day Show on June 17. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Day. Prime Day kicks off at midnight SGT on June 21 and runs through June 22 for Prime members.

2021 remains a challenging year for many small businesses and Amazon is committed to supporting them by spending more than US$100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses increase their sales and reach more customers globally. Prime Day will also give small businesses the opportunity to market their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world who are excited to shop for great deals. Last year’s Prime Day in Singapore marked the two biggest days ever for small businesses selling on Amazon.sg, with more than 12,000 coming onboard, all of whom participated in Prime Day in Singapore for their first time. Globally, Prime Day delivered the two biggest days ever for third-party sellers, surpassing US$3.5 billion across 19 countries. To make it easy for customers to support local and international small businesses, Amazon will launch a curated storefront at amazon.sg/primeday-smallbusiness.

“This year, we want our Prime members in Singapore to save more and enjoy amazing shopping deals and entertainment from the comfort of their homes. We also want to put the power of Prime Day behind supporting small businesses to help increase their sales and reach new customers,” said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “The way we live and work will continue to evolve as we adapt to a new normal, but our priority will always be focused on delivering what our customers, retailers and sellers need.”

Don’t Miss Out on Prime Day Savings

48-Hours to Save this Prime Day: Prime members have the chance to shop two days of epic deals this Prime Day on June 21 and 22. Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, new product launches, and great entertainment to help them spend less and smile more.

Prime members have the chance to shop two days of epic deals this Prime Day on June 21 and 22. Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, new product launches, and great entertainment to help them spend less and smile more. Over 2 Million Deals Globally: Prime members in participating countries will enjoy over two million deals around the world, including home, electronics, and beauty products, as well as toys, baby products, pet supplies, kitchen, and more, in the lead up to and throughout the two-day shopping event.

o From 7 June to 20 June, deals on Amazon.sg include the following, terms and conditions apply:

▪ S$20 off S$60 spend on daily essentials in Baby, Personal Care & more

▪ S$50 off S$150 spend in Beauty, Healthcare & more

▪ S$30 off S$200 spend in PC & Electronics

▪ S$50 off S$200 spend in Toys, Home, Books & more

o From 7 June to 20 June, deals on Amazon Fresh include the following, terms and conditions apply:

▪ S$20 off S$60 spend on daily essentials in Baby, Personal Care & more

▪ S$50 off S$150 spend in Beauty, Healthcare & more

▪ Up to 25% off selected Muji products

▪ Up to 25% off – buy three get extra 10% off on Snacks, Coffee, Tea and more

o New Amazon Fresh customers can enjoy S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$60 on their first Amazon Fresh Order made between 7 June to 22 June, terms and conditions apply.

o New shoppers on the Amazon Shopping App can enjoy S$10 off S$40 on their first App purchase with the code “APPFIRST” between now till 20 June, terms and conditions apply.

Lightning Deals: Prime Day will feature lightning deals and Prime members should come back every 12 hours to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event to cash in on the biggest savings. Activate deal notifications on the App to get notified when a deal is live.

Prime Day will feature lightning deals and Prime members should come back every 12 hours to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event to cash in on the biggest savings. Activate deal notifications on the App to get notified when a deal is live. Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.sg/coupons.

Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.sg/coupons. Promotions: Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg (including the Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.sg) from 7 June to 20 June. o HSBC card holders can get a S$10 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$120 or more on their HSBC card on Amazon Fresh. Visit amazon.sg/hsbcfreshlu for more information, terms and conditions apply.

o DBS/POSB card holders can get a S$10 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card when they spend S$150 or more on their DBS/POSB card on Amazon.sg. Visit amazon.sg/dbslu for more information, terms and conditions apply.

o UOB and Singtel Dash members can enjoy up to 20% bonus Amazon.sg e-Gift Card value when they use their points to redeem an Amazon.sg e-Gift Card. Visit amazon.sg/uobgc and amazon.sg/dashgclu for more information, terms and conditions apply.

o Grab users can receive 35% points back credited automatically to their account upon redeeming an Amazon.sg e-Gift Card with their GrabRewards points, while stocks last. Visit amazon.sg/grab for more information, terms and conditions apply.

o Participate in the Amazon.sg Gift Card Q&A contest and you may win a Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (worth S$399) or a S$100 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card from 7 June to 7 July. Simply purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card of S$50 or more from our participating retail stores at Cheers and indicate (i) what you value most from an Amazon.sg Gift Card (ii) who the Amazon.sg Gift Card is for and (iii) and why you are buying it. Designs and denominations vary by retailer. Visit amazon.sg/corporategc for more information, terms and conditions apply.

More Ways than Ever to Support Small Businesses

Curated Storefront : To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated a storefront to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.sg/primeday-smallbusiness.

: To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated a storefront to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.sg/primeday-smallbusiness. Enjoy exclusive deals: Prime members will be able to access more than 2,500 deals from small businesses selling on Amazon.sg. o From 7 June to 22 June, deals from including small businesses include:

■ Up to 40% off CATKIN Liquid Lipstick Jelly Lip Gloss

■ Up to 30% off Ohuhu Art Markers for Art & Craft

■ 20% off Cocodor Reed Diffusers & Refills

■ 16% off Anker Soundcore Life Wireless Headphones

■ 15% off Porcelain skincare products

■ 15% off On-the-go Cereals, Muesli & More from Nature’s Superfoods

Get Ready to Immerse in the Prime Day Show

The Prime Day Show, presented by Amazon Music, will provide an unforgettable experience for Amazon customers worldwide, featuring multi-award-winning artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. Celebrating the best in Amazon entertainment, exclusively in celebration of Prime Day, Prime Day Show viewers will be treated to three unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space.

Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish

Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era.

The Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish is produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios and is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer and Sam Wrench as co-executive producer.

Runtime: Approximately 27 minutes.

Prime Day Show X H.E.R.

Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.

The Prime Day Show X H.E.R. is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein and Amazon Studios, and is directed by child. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, along with Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers. Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes.

Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi

As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.

The Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, Mad Solar and Amazon Studios and is directed by Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, along with Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers.

Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @Amazon.SG

Facebook: @Amazon.sg

Twitter: @AmazonSG

#Amazon #AmazonSG