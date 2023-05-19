Prince Foundation Congratulates Cambodia Men’s National Volleyball Team on Their Success at the 32nd SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 19 May 2023 – Prince Foundation held a congratulatory ceremony at the Volleyball Federation of Cambodia (VFC), in honor of the Cambodia Men’s National Volleyball team who won the SEA Games silver medal. Tokens of appreciation were gifted to the SEA Games silver medalist, alongside their coaches. The event was also graced by distinguished VFC representatives.

Prince Foundation, spearheaded by Cambodian philanthropist and Prince Holding Group Chairman Chen Zhi, has continually supported the Cambodia Men’s National Volleyball team over the last five years. This includes the sponsorship of an experienced coach and the facilitation of international friendly matches.

Mr. Gabriel Tan, the head of Prince Foundation, expressed his admiration for the team’s hard work and dedication, which ultimately led to their recent triumph at the 32nd SEA Games. He further highlighted the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting sports development in Cambodia, emphasizing the profound impact on the community.

“Securing the silver medal in the final game against the formidable team from Indonesia is a remarkable achievement that testifies to the team’s unwavering dedication and tenacity,” said Mr. Tan. “The hard work, resolve, and passion for the game will undeniably steer the team towards even grander victories in the future, including the much-anticipated gold medal in the coming years.”

Prince Foundation encourages participation in sports at all levels, fostering robust communities while promoting individual health and well-being. The Foundation remains committed to endorsing sports development as a catalyst for positive change in Cambodia and will continue to enrich the country’s sporting landscape through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia”.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, community engagement and sports initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities and contributes to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation’s flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 260 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.