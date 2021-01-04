Prudential collaborates with K-pop band SuperM to launch “We DO Well Together”

New campaign focused on health, wellness

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 January 2021 – Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) is collaborating with Korean pop (K-pop) supergroup SuperM to launch a new campaign — We DO Well Together — to encourage people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it. “We DO Well Together”: Prudential, K-pop stars SuperM turn spotlight on health and wellness Prudential is excited to be the first regional life insurer to announce a partnership with a K-pop phenomena. Formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, SuperM brings together seven members from top K-pop groups and is beloved by millions of fans around the world. Their positive and energetic approach to music and performance embodies Prudential’s “We DO” spirit which celebrates the drive and optimism in today’s generation. Prudential Corporation Asia Chief Executive Nic Nicandrou said, “Prudential and SuperM share a common goal. We want to promote the importance of staying fit and healthy, especially during these times. Together, we want to motivate people to attain wellness in a positive, proactive and fun way.” As a leading insurer focused on helping people get the most out of life, Prudential has helped millions of customers in Asia by protecting their health and growing their wealth so they can achieve their life goals.

“Prudential goes beyond the provision of protection to offer holistic health and wellness services, helping people prevent and postpone the onset of diseases. We do this through our all-in-one health app Pulse by Prudential, and a comprehensive range of best-in-class solutions and services to help people live well, for longer. This latest campaign focused on health and wellness reflects our continued commitment to putting our customers at the heart of our business,” Mr Nicandrou added.





SuperM said, “As the world experiences challenging times due to the pandemic, it is our ambition to spread positive energy and help as many people as possible to achieve not just good physical health, but mental wellbeing as well. We share a common mission with Prudential to help improve people’s wellness and drive optimism in good and bad times. Through ‘We DO Well Together’, we call on everybody to put in the same energy and spirit as ‘We DO’ to achieve our life goals together.”

Throughout 2021, Prudential and SuperM will hold a series of events to motivate people to lead healthier lives and achieve better wellness. Prudential will announce more details of the activities in the next few months.

Watch the video about SuperM here.

About Prudential Corporation Asia

https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com/

Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) is a business unit of Prudential plc*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and Africa, as well as its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Prudential helps people get the most out of life through savings, protection and investment solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs.

Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has a presence in eight markets, covering Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo, and Uganda. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential delivers comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16 million customers across the two continents.

Eastspring Investments manages investments in Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2020), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.

In line with the company’s mission to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all, ‘Pulse by Prudential’ (Pulse) was first introduced in Malaysia in August 2019. Today, Pulse is available in 12 markets across Asia and Africa. The app uses AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information to serve as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. As at December 2020, the app has been downloaded more than 15 million times in Asia and Africa. For more information on Pulse: www.wedopulse.com.

* Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N). It is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States nor with The Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





About SuperM





SuperM, described as ‘The Avengers of K-pop‘, was formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The supergroup consists of seven members from SM Entertainment‘s multi-platinum boy bands: TAEMIN from SHINee, BAEKHYUN and KAI from EXO, TAEYONG and MARK from NCT 127, and TEN and LUCAS from WayV. The first Asian music act in history to ever top the prestigious US Billboard 200 album chart with a debut release, SuperM has achieved impressive international success by also hitting #1 on Billboard’s Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums, Digital Albums, Internet Albums, World Albums, and World Digital Song Sales charts.