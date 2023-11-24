logo
HomeNewswire by MarketersMEDIAQuasar Markets Wins 2023 Benzinga Fintech Award
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
0 likes

Quasar Markets Wins 2023 Benzinga Fintech Award

89114148 1700792901 1

Quasar Markets’ innovative fusion of AI, Web3, and finance makes waves at the 2023 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

New York, United States – November 24, 2023


Quasar Markets stands out in fintech for its groundbreaking Web3 platform, integrated with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. The platform offers tailored research and valuable insights, setting a new financial education and analytics standard. The company’s strategic alliances have significantly amplified its impact and scope in the global market, including partnerships with industry giants like Nasdaq, TradingView, Intrinie, KiwiTech, and over 180 others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards program celebrates innovation and excellence in the fintech industry. It honors individuals, platforms, and companies demonstrating creativity and outstanding performance across over 40 categories. Participants in this program undergo a rigorous evaluation by an expert panel of judges from Benzinga. The judging criteria are centered around innovation, accessibility, and impact within the industry. Companies and executives achieving the highest scores in these areas are named Benzinga’s 2023 Fintech Deal Day Award winners. Quasar Markets’ win underlines its role as the emerging leader in the ongoing financial revolution.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers innovative AI-powered solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/ 

Disclosure: the content of this article is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. 

Contact Info:
Name: Steven E. Orr
Email: Send Email
Organization: Quasar Markets
Address: 32868 Sand Creek Dr, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543, US
Phone: +1 (202) 841-9009
Website: https://quasarmarkets.com/

Release ID: 89114148

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting [email protected]. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Union minister writes to Bihar CM for ban on halal products // Reckitt Hong Kong eCommerce campaign crowned Bronze in “Best eCommerce Campaign – Content Marketing” and shortlisted for the newly launched category of “Best Use of Analytics and Data Insights” in Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 // Access to MPs’ parliament login blocked for aides // Establishment of Asia Pacific Real World Asset Platform: Shaping the Future of RWAs Tokenization // Mamata adds her version to Modi ill-omen story // Fadnavis says efforts on to give quota to Marathas // New Finance Panel May Tweak Formula // Telangana State Polls: BRS, Congress, BJP Wage Battle Of Freebies // M&A Activity Falls To $14.58 Billion In 2023, Lowest In 12 Years // Cong sticks to ‘Panauti’ dig at Modi with new posters // Black Friday Effect – FBS Comments on Financial Markets Behavior During Sales Season // Quasar Markets Wins 2023 Benzinga Fintech Award // Amit Shah predicts BJP govt in Rajasthan next // India Set To Kick Off Three Mega Defence Projects Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore // Sachin fight revives memories of father’s tussle with Sonia // Extreme Weather Takes Heavy Toll, Carbon Reduction a Must in Daily Life, HKWPEA Launches Environment and Conservation Fund Carbon Neutrality Campaign // Karnataka govt revokes CBI mandate for DK assets case // Modi Indulges In Shameful Historical Distortion For Electoral Gains // India Need To Move With Caution In Dealing With The Muizzu Govt In Maldives // Congress Wants Decision Of Its Committee On Alliance In Assam Binding On Others //