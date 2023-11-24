Quasar Markets Wins 2023 Benzinga Fintech Award

Quasar Markets’ innovative fusion of AI, Web3, and finance makes waves at the 2023 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

Quasar Markets stands out in fintech for its groundbreaking Web3 platform, integrated with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. The platform offers tailored research and valuable insights, setting a new financial education and analytics standard. The company’s strategic alliances have significantly amplified its impact and scope in the global market, including partnerships with industry giants like Nasdaq, TradingView, Intrinie, KiwiTech, and over 180 others.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards program celebrates innovation and excellence in the fintech industry. It honors individuals, platforms, and companies demonstrating creativity and outstanding performance across over 40 categories. Participants in this program undergo a rigorous evaluation by an expert panel of judges from Benzinga. The judging criteria are centered around innovation, accessibility, and impact within the industry. Companies and executives achieving the highest scores in these areas are named Benzinga’s 2023 Fintech Deal Day Award winners. Quasar Markets’ win underlines its role as the emerging leader in the ongoing financial revolution.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers innovative AI-powered solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/

Disclosure: the content of this article is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Contact Info:

Name: Steven E. Orr

Email: Send Email

Organization: Quasar Markets

Address: 32868 Sand Creek Dr, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543, US

Phone: +1 (202) 841-9009

Website: https://quasarmarkets.com/

