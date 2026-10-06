Qupital Unveils World’s First AI-Driven On-Chain E-Commerce Lending Protocol, Accelerating Web3 Global Trade Finance

Combining real-time AI credit monitoring with Ethereum smart contracts and USDC settlement, Asia’s digital trade finance leader addresses a US$2.5 trillion SME trade financing funding gap opportunity.
Key Innovations of the Protocol
- Instant, 24/7 Global Liquidity: Complements existing banking channels by deploying USDC directly to e-commerce merchants via smart contracts, enabling real-time capital access synchronized with global e-commerce velocity.
- AI-Guarded Risk Control: Integrates Qupital’s proprietary AI engine with automated payment gateway APIs to monitor sales performance and capture settlement cashflows directly, drastically reducing credit risk. Merging AI intelligence with on-chain execution for trade finance. Powering digital trade through automated, smart-contract-driven liquidity vaults unlocks unprecedented operational efficiency and dynamic risk control without human intervention.
- Automated Capital Efficiency: Replaces manual back-office drawdown verification and settlement calls with smart contracts, accelerating capital turnover and reducing operational overhead.
- Real-Time Proof of Reserves & Auditability: Every active loan is tokenized on-chain to Qupital’s Treasury Vault, providing institutional lenders and partners with 1:1 real-time balance sheet verification.
A Multi-trillion Market opportunity
B2B cross-border stablecoin settlements are projected to reach $5 trillion by 2035, with over 54% of cross-border enterprises preparing to adopt stablecoin payment infrastructure. Qupital’s protocol directly addresses this surge in institutional and merchant demand.
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About Qupital
Qupital is a Series C stage fintech platform and Asia’s leader in data-driven financing solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Qupital empowers e-commerce businesses trading on global platforms including Amazon, JD.com, Tmall, TikTok Shop, and Pinduoduo. As the first platform in Asia to securitize e-commerce merchant loans, Qupital combines industry-leading credit performance and sustained profitability with backing from global financial institutions including HSBC and MUFG, as well as strategic investors including M Capital, Alibaba, MindWorks Capital, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, and the Innovation and Technology Ventures Fund of the Hong Kong SAR Government.
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