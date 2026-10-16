Ras Al Khaimah ruler and Jaishankar explore trade cooperation

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, focusing on strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the UAE and India.

The meeting brought together the Supreme Council Member and the visiting minister as both countries seek to expand commercial partnerships, investment opportunities and diplomatic engagement. Discussions also covered bilateral relations and developments affecting the Gulf region.

Jaishankar described the meeting as an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening relations between the two countries and expanding engagement across the region. He acknowledged Sheikh Saud’s perspectives on bilateral cooperation and confirmed that the situation in the Gulf featured in their discussions.

The talks took place during the final day of Jaishankar’s three-day official visit to the UAE, which began on October 14. The visit was intended to review progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and identify opportunities for further cooperation across economic and diplomatic sectors.

Neither side announced a new investment agreement, trade target or commercial project following Friday’s meeting. The discussions nevertheless provided another channel for engagement between India’s government and the leadership of individual UAE emirates, alongside established federal diplomatic arrangements.

Economic cooperation remains central to relations between the two countries. Their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force in May 2022, provides preferential market access for eligible goods and establishes mechanisms to facilitate trade and investment.

The agreement has supported efforts to diversify commercial exchanges beyond traditional energy transactions, with businesses exploring opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, technology and services. Its implementation also provides a framework for addressing commercial barriers and encouraging greater participation by companies operating in both markets.

Ras Al Khaimah has pursued investment partnerships involving manufacturing, industrial production, construction materials and logistics. Its industrial infrastructure and connections to regional shipping networks provide opportunities for businesses seeking production facilities and access to markets across the Gulf.

The emirate’s commercial engagement with India was also discussed during a July meeting between Sheikh Saud and India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, who was accompanied by business representatives.

That meeting examined opportunities for cooperation across several sectors and ways to utilise Ras Al Khaimah’s economic advantages. The discussions reflected continuing engagement between the emirate’s leadership and businesses interested in developing commercial operations within its jurisdiction.

Friday’s meeting followed talks on Wednesday between Jaishankar and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The two ministers reviewed cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, with particular attention to trade, investment and economic development. They also exchanged views on international issues and developments affecting regional stability.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and identifying opportunities that support the development priorities of both countries. Their discussions covered existing cooperation and possibilities for expanding engagement in sectors considered important to their respective economies.

The diplomatic exchanges come as governments and businesses assess the implications of uncertainty across the Gulf for investment, shipping and energy supplies. Regional stability remains an important consideration for commercial activity involving the UAE and India, particularly given their extensive trade and transport connections.

Jaishankar also participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, joining discussions about international connectivity, strategic partnerships and the changing economic geography of global trade.

Speaking during a session examining continental corridors, he highlighted growing competition, emerging transport constraints and the importance of building reliable partnerships. His remarks addressed the challenges facing countries seeking secure commercial connections amid shifting geopolitical and economic conditions.

The dialogue, held on October 14 and 15, brought together participants to examine regional and international developments, including connectivity initiatives and cooperation between governments.

India’s relationship with the UAE also encompasses energy supplies, defence cooperation and investment, alongside extensive people-to-people connections. These established links provide an additional foundation for discussions involving the federal government and individual emirates.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi estimated that approximately 4.3 million nationals from India were living in the UAE in 2024, representing roughly 35 per cent of the country’s population.

Ras Al Khaimah’s geographical position near the Strait of Hormuz adds a regional dimension to discussions about trade and connectivity. The emirate borders Oman and maintains industrial and maritime facilities serving businesses involved in manufacturing, construction materials and international commerce.