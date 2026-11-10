Recognition under the U.S. Green Building Council’s rating system confirms the 22-residence tower is on track for full certification on completion

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – Porsche Design Tower Bangkok has achieved LEED Gold Precertification under the internationally recognized green building rating system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The independent design-stage review confirms the 22-residence towerscheduled for completion in December 2028, is on track to enter the full certification process once finished, utilizing proposed strategies that address energy efficiency, resource use, and indoor environmental quality.

The review was carried out in October 2026 by Green Business Certification Inc. Developer PDTB Ananda Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ananda Development PCL, will apply for full LEED certification once the tower is finished.

This precertification reflects Porsche Design’s approach to sustainability by prioritizing a product’s entire life cycle. The brand’s philosophy centers on timeless design, ensuring the building will hold its value for decades. For future owners, the rating adds independent assurance that the project meets international green benchmarks – from their luxury Sky Villas to the EV-ready “Passion Spaces” built to house their car collections.

Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, said: “Our ambition is to create a home shaped around residents’ lifestyles and personal passions, while also embracing the philosophy of creating lasting value. LEED Gold Precertification adds an independently assessed environmental standard to that vision. It ensures the tower will optimally serve its residents over time alongside the conscious choices we make about energy and resource use, marking an important step towards delivering on our promise.”

Located on Sukhumvit 38 in Bangkok’s Thonglor district, the tower offers just 22 exclusive residences. Each multi-level home combines private lift access with thoughtfully planned spaces for entertaining and wellness, alongside a private swimming pool and customizable Passion Spaces.

For a private show suite viewing please email [email protected] or visit pdtowerbangkok.com.

Hashtag: #PorscheDesignTowerBangkok

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to transforming how buildings and communities are designed, built and operated to create thriving, healthy, equitable and resilient places that advance human and environmental wellbeing. USGBC leads market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Porsche Design Tower Bangkok

The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets a new standard for ultra luxury living with its limited offering of just 22 exclusive residences. Located on Sukhumvit 38, one of Bangkok’s most prestigious addresses, this groundbreaking project is the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following Miami and Stuttgart. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled exclusivity, the tower offers residents the perfect blend of serene living in the coveted Thonglor neighbourhood, with easy access to the city’s most vibrant attractions and amenities. Among its standout features are the customizable “Passion Spaces”—private, in-unit garages that allow residents to showcase their prized car collections, creating a truly unique living experience.