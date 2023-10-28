Reimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit



The new Master Trader Compare feature allows users to find their ideal trading match by comparing multiple Master Traders. Traders can analyze performance, trading styles, and risk management strategies to align with their own goals. Saving preferred Master Traders simplifies decision-making. The feature is available on both the Bybit website and mobile app for seamless accessibility.

TradeGPT Master Trader, another groundbreaking tool, provides users with unprecedented access to AI-powered strategies. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, it offers access to top quantitative trading. Furthermore, it offers new possibilities for portfolio diversification and capital efficiency.

Bybit’s Copy Trading platform has grabbed market share since its 2022 launch, attracting a growing community of master traders and followers. With close to 600 Master Traders available to follow, plus AI strategies, Bybit is the main venue for Copy Trading the crypto market.

“With Master Trader Compare and TradeGPT Master Trader, we are not just leveling the playing field; we are redefining it,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We’re empowering individuals around the world to harness the collective intelligence of top traders and cutting-edge AI, ensuring that every decision made on our platform is backed by unparalleled insight and precision. This is more than innovation; it’s our pledge to provide a trading experience that is as limitless as the potential it unlocks.”

In addition, The Unified Trading Account (UTA) has recently incorporated Copy Trading functionality for Master Traders, for more information, please visit this link.

