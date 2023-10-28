logo
Just in:
Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices // SAIL Chhattisgarh Arm Makes Special Rods For Mumbai Coastal Road Project // 1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime // Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry // Air India Appoints Klaus Goersch As Chief Operations Officer // Reimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit // The 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was Successfully Held // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 28 Oct 2023 // Sustainable Solutions: The Importance of Wastewater Treatment // Create New Domains That Can Be Followed By Other Countries: PM To Telecom Companies // UAE President receives phone call from President of Azerbaijan // SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia // India, Other WTO Members Criticise EU, UK On Steel Safeguard Measures // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // Mercedes-Benz unveils the arrival of the eActros and eEconic all-electric trucks in Hong Kong // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 // India, UK Trade Ministers Review Progress Of Talks On Proposed FTA // AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachReimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Reimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit

image 1 11
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 27 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is upgrading its copy trading platform using AI technology. Master Trader Compare and TradeGPT Master Trader will offer AI-powered trading strategies to ordinary people.

Caption


The new Master Trader Compare feature allows users to find their ideal trading match by comparing multiple Master Traders. Traders can analyze performance, trading styles, and risk management strategies to align with their own goals. Saving preferred Master Traders simplifies decision-making. The feature is available on both the Bybit website and mobile app for seamless accessibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

TradeGPT Master Trader, another groundbreaking tool, provides users with unprecedented access to AI-powered strategies. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, it offers access to top quantitative trading. Furthermore, it offers new possibilities for portfolio diversification and capital efficiency.

Bybit’s Copy Trading platform has grabbed market share since its 2022 launch, attracting a growing community of master traders and followers. With close to 600 Master Traders available to follow, plus AI strategies, Bybit is the main venue for Copy Trading the crypto market.

“With Master Trader Compare and TradeGPT Master Trader, we are not just leveling the playing field; we are redefining it,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We’re empowering individuals around the world to harness the collective intelligence of top traders and cutting-edge AI, ensuring that every decision made on our platform is backed by unparalleled insight and precision. This is more than innovation; it’s our pledge to provide a trading experience that is as limitless as the potential it unlocks.”

In addition, The Unified Trading Account (UTA) has recently incorporated Copy Trading functionality for Master Traders, for more information, please visit this link.

Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.
For media inquiries, please contact:
For more information please visit: For updates, please follow:

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 28 Oct 2023 // SAIL Chhattisgarh Arm Makes Special Rods For Mumbai Coastal Road Project // Govt Hikes Allocation Of Wheat Under Open Market Sale Scheme // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 class at HCT // Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices // The 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was Successfully Held // UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council // P-Notes Investment Continues To Swell For Seventh Month On Robust Macros // Mercedes-Benz unveils the arrival of the eActros and eEconic all-electric trucks in Hong Kong // India, UK Trade Ministers Review Progress Of Talks On Proposed FTA // Resurgent Congress Is Confident Before Assembly Elections // Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry // Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 // UAE onsite visit confirmed during FATF Plenary in Paris // Isha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board // SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // Air India Appoints Klaus Goersch As Chief Operations Officer // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime //