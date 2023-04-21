Results of the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2023 Q1)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the 2023

1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

1. Constituent Review

1.1. ixCrypto Index

The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:

Additions

Uniswap OKB Lido DAO Aptos

Deletion

MultiversX Chiliz Tezos Chain

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.74%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.25%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Apr 21, 2023 (Friday).

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”), ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”).

Additions

Litecoin

Deletion

TRON

Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.79tn to USD1.19tn(+50.6%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD27bn to USD53bn(+96.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 69.36% since the last review.

2. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges

Binance Hotcoin Global Upbit Coinbase Exchange OKX Bitrue LBank MEXC HitBTC FMFW.io

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]

More details about the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)



Appendix 1 ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents Variable/33 in Q1 2023 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 7×24 Website https://ix-index.com/



Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average-volume * 90-day-average- Market Cap Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Bitcoin $25,449,278,424 $438,829,053,191 42.52% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $8,278,216,577 $193,453,028,055 61.26% 35.99% 3 XRP $1,184,409,602 $19,974,181,780 63.20% 4.53% 4 Cardano $376,012,796 $12,200,894,622 64.38% 2.15% 5 Dogecoin $507,613,579 $10,661,852,583 65.41% 1.69% 6 Polygon $555,379,442 $9,781,509,059 66.36% 1.63% 7 Solana $762,840,531 $7,909,860,525 67.13% 1.30% 8 Polkadot $267,031,377 $7,065,956,841 67.81% 1.18% 9 Litecoin $623,192,729 $6,384,261,984 68.43% 1.06% 10 Shiba Inu $336,780,400 $6,289,083,980 69.04% 1.02% 11 TRON $290,209,474 $5,808,250,850 69.60% 0.97% 12 Avalanche $320,901,066 $5,437,629,995 70.13% 0.92% 13 Uniswap $106,701,142 $4,696,747,713 70.58% 0.56% 14 Cosmos $ 178,249,536 $3,577,066,236 70.93% 0.52% 15 Chainlink $332,151,294 $3,519,135,089 71.27% 0.61% 16 Monero $86,824,707 $2,909,649,815 71.55% 0.47% 17 Ethereum Classic $229,114,398 $2,893,276,920 71.83% 0.47% 18 Toncoin $36,876,552 $2,822,045,513 72.11% 0.42% 19 OKB $41,845,933 $2,456,648,800 72.35% 0.41% 20 Bitcoin Cash $197,874,418 $2,420,803,260 72.58% 0.38% 21 Stellar $71,560,157 $2,293,572,926 72.80% 0.46% 22 Filecoin $344,525,649 $2,106,765,711 73.01% 0.37% 23 Lido DAO $199,339,378 $1,955,976,952 73.20% 0.33% 24 Aptos $639,057,286 $1,904,359,727 73.38% 0.32% 25 NEAR Protocol $149,103,191 $1,824,771,134 73.56% 0.27% 26 ApeCoin $152,483,756 $1,802,620,873 73.73% 0.25% 27 Hedera $55,083,160 $1,730,967,976 73.90% 0.32% 28 VeChain $62,651,515 $1,670,498,435 74.06% 0.27% 29 Algorand $84,954,473 $1,659,311,895 74.22% 0.26% 30 Quant $30,794,376 $1,575,121,607 74.37% 0.25% 31 Internet Computer $49,136,148 $1,554,898,198 74.53% 0.25% 32 EOS $160,954,071 $1,169,374,727 74.64% 0.21% 33 Flow $68,239,569 $1,066,918,980 74.74% 0.16%

As of 31 March 2023

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market Cap

Selection of index constitiuents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

Index Constituents ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20% 46.40% 10.00% 36.46% – – 2 Ethereum 20% 29.52% 10.00% 23.20% 10.00% 36.46% 3 XRP 20% 10.47% 10.00% 8.23% 10.00% 23.20% 4 Cardano 20% 7.21% 10.00% 5.66% 10.00% 8.23% 5 Dogecoin 20% 6.40% 10.00% 5.03% 10.00% 5.66% 6 Polygon – – 10.00% 4.93% 10.00% 5.03% 7 Solana – – 10.00% 4.41% 10.00% 4.93% 8 Polkadot – – 10.00% 4.19% 10.00% 4.41% 9 Litecoin – – 10.00% 3.98% 10.00% 4.19% 10 Shiba Inu – – 10.00% 3.91% 10.00% 3.98% 11 TRON – – – – 10.00% 3.91%

Appendix 4

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7×24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com.

For data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected].

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Asia Indexes is an award-winning index company, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7×24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 22 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 7X24 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.