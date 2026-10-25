RICS Hong Kong Awards Winners announced for 2026, representing the best of the built and natural environment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has announced the winning organisations, teams and individuals for the RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026.

These awards celebrate the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and corporate excellence. This year’s entrants have contributed to some of Hong Kong’s largest projects, including driving investment into the commercial sector, delivering essential infrastructure and leading sustainable practices.

Guest of Honour, Mr. TAI Sheung Shing, Victor, JP, Under Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, kicked off the ceremony with a speech recognising chartered surveyors for their significant contributions to the built environment. Additionally, the event welcomed Mr. David Lam, JP, Under Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as a Presentation Guest at the Gala Dinner, to jointly witness this important occasion.

“These awards are about excellence. Excellence in our profession is about much more than a successful transaction, a well-delivered project or an impressive building. It is about the judgement behind a difficult decision. The integrity to give the right advice, even when it is not the easiest advice to give. And the commitment to leave a place, a business or a community better than we found it. ” said Ms. Ada Fung FRICS, Judging Chair of RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026. “For those of us working in Hong Kong, these qualities matter enormously. Our city never stands still, and neither can our profession. We must help clients navigate uncertainty, make better use of our built environment, and turn long-term ambitions into practical results.”

The RICS Annual Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr. Philip Lo FRICS, a Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club. Mr. Lo is a former Chairman of Rider Levett Bucknall China and Hong Kong. He is a fellow of RICS and served on the RICS UK Management Board from 2011 to 2016, alongside his extensive leadership roles within RICS Hong Kong. He remains deeply committed to public service, currently holding key roles with the Hong Kong Housing Authority and the Hong Kong Housing Society, as well serving as an Adjunct Professor at The University of Hong Kong.

“Our profession is unique. We may not always have our names on the buildings, but we know every building carries our fingerprints. More importantly, through the built environment, we have the opportunity not only to create buildings and infrastructure, but also to shape communities, improve lives and contribute to the long-term development of society. That sense of purpose has always been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career.” said Mr. Philip Lo FRICS.

Results of RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026:

Project award categories

1. Commercial Property Project of the Year

Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Limited – The Bay Hub

2. Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year

Hong Kong Housing Authority – Diamond Hill Water Feature Park

Team award categories

3. Agency Team of the Year

JLL – Office Leasing Advisory Team

4. Construction Project Management Team of the Year

Architectural Services Department & China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited – Design and Construction of Chinese Medicine Hospital and Government Chinese Medicines Testing Institute in Hong Kong

5. Facilities Management Team of the Year

Hang Seng Bank Limited & JLL

Swire Properties Management Limited – Citygate – Driving Excellence in Facilities Management through Exemplary Sustainability Strategy

6. Property Management Team of the Year

Nan Fung Property Management – AIRSIDE

7. Quantity Surveying Team of the Year

Housing Department, HKSAR (Quantity Surveying Section) – SmartCOST+ (Construction Cost Data Management Platform)

8. Refurbishment / Revitalisation Team of the Year

Architectural Services Department & Yau Lee Construction Company Limited – The Light Public Housing at Vacant School Premises (St. Joseph / Holm Glad / Ma Kam Chan)

9. Research Team of the Year

Rider Levett Bucknall + Arup – Whole Life Carbon Assessment – Embodied Carbon Intensity Framework in Hong Kong and Mainland China

10. Valuation Team of the Year

Cushman & Wakefield – Masterminds Behind Development: Shaping Hong Kong’s Future With Valuation Expertise

Special category awards

11. Best Deal of the Year

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Cushman & Wakefield – Anchoring the Global Digital Hub: Alibaba & Ant Group’s Overseas Headquarters at One Causeway Bay, facilitated by Cushman & Wakefield

Jones Lang LaSalle Limited – JLL Capital Markets: Brookfield Asset Management and Uni-China Group Strategic Acquisition of Tsing Yi Industrial Site

12. Environmental Impact Award

Architectural Services Department – Advancing Net Zero – Toilet Blocks at Pet Garden of Central and Western District Promenade

Savills Property Management Limited – Kingston International Centre

13. Proptech Innovation of the Year

Savills Property Management Limited – Smart Control Hub

Individual awards

14. Emerging Achiever of the Year

Jason Leung MRICS, Assistant Research Director, Head of Land and Housing Research, Our Hong Kong Foundation

15. Lee Ming Kiu, Owen MRICS, Resident Engineer, AECOM

Woman of the Built Environment Award

Kathy Lee, Head of Research and Retail Consultancy, Colliers

The full RICS Hong Kong Awards Winners list is available at: https://www.rics.org/training-events/rics-awards/hong-kong-awards

High resolution photos are available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1c2FnfB9S-IXgcfj8SGXAFe6RP16oQFlA?usp=sharing

Notes for editors:

RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026 is sponsored by:

Headline Sponsor: Hongkong Land Limited

Premium Sponsor: Swire Properties Limited

Cocktail Partner : Colliers

Agency Partner : CBRE Advisory Hong Kong Limited

Silver Sponsors: Link Asset Management; MOORE

Supported by: Construction Industry Council

Hashtag: #RICS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About RICS Hong Kong Awards

The RICS Awards Hong Kong showcases outstanding achievements and developments in Hong Kong’s land, property and construction industries and across the built environment. The awards are open to everyone working within the property profession. The jury panel of the RICS Awards 2026 Hong Kong is formed by fourteen outstanding local industry leaders. Nominated projects have all displayed outstanding performance in professionalism, outcome & achievement, teamwork & collaboration and thought innovation.

About RICS

We are RICS. As a member-led chartered professional body working in the public interest, we uphold the highest technical and ethical standards.

We inspire professionalism, advance knowledge and support our members across global markets to make an effective contribution for the benefit of society. We independently regulate our members in the management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our work with others supports their professional practice and pioneers a natural and built environment that is sustainable, resilient and inclusive for all.