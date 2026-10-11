Riyadh airport strike leaves 12 dead, 309 injured

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday that 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, prompting a temporary suspension of operations and widespread flight disruptions amid escalating hostilities with Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said Saturday’s attack caused extensive casualties and material damage to airport facilities. Several injured passengers and other victims remained in critical condition, while emergency medical teams continued treating casualties at hospitals across the capital.

The fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Authorities said damage assessments were continuing as aviation officials examined the safety of airport infrastructure.

The attack marked the third strike against Riyadh’s international airport during the week, intensifying concerns over civilian aviation security as Saudi forces and Yemen’s internationally recognised government pursue military operations against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Airport authorities suspended flight operations immediately after the strike, allowing emergency personnel to evacuate affected areas, assist casualties and inspect damaged facilities. Airlines cancelled or diverted services, leaving passengers stranded and disrupting connections through one of Saudi Arabia’s busiest aviation hubs.

Flight tracking data indicated that approximately 260 flights were cancelled on Saturday, while another 219 experienced delays. The disruption affected domestic and international carriers, with airlines adjusting schedules and advising passengers to verify flight arrangements before travelling.

The Saudi-led military coalition condemned the attack and pledged a response against the Houthis, describing the targeting of civilian aviation infrastructure as a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital Sanaa and substantial territory elsewhere, have intensified missile and drone operations against Saudi targets following renewed fighting with forces supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The movement has presented its attacks as retaliation for Saudi military operations and restrictions affecting Houthi-controlled territory. Saudi authorities maintain that their military campaign supports Yemen’s recognised government and seeks to counter threats to the kingdom’s security.

Saturday’s casualties represented a sharp escalation from earlier attacks on the airport. Strikes on Thursday killed three Saudi citizens, while other attacks during the week damaged airport facilities and a commercial aircraft.

The latest strike also raised questions about the effectiveness of defensive measures protecting civilian infrastructure. The attack occurred without an advance public warning from Saudi Arabia’s threat alert system, despite heightened security precautions following earlier incidents.

United States President Donald Trump condemned the attack and indicated that Washington could consider participating in military operations against the Houthis. Asked about possible American involvement, Trump said the administration would examine its options.

Trump also said he intended to speak with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the deteriorating security situation. Washington has maintained close military and intelligence cooperation with Riyadh during the confrontation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately condemned the strike, confirming that an American citizen was among those killed. His statement underscored growing international concern over attacks affecting foreign nationals and commercial aviation.

The violence coincides with a Saudi-backed ground offensive against Houthi positions in Yemen, where government forces have sought to regain territory near the strategically important Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

The Saudi-led coalition has claimed territorial advances, including the recapture of the Red Sea port of Mokha. The Houthis have disputed aspects of the coalition’s military account and accused Saudi air operations of causing civilian casualties.

Those competing claims have not been independently established, while continuing hostilities have complicated diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

The airport emergency placed additional pressure on Riyadh’s hospitals, with ambulances and helicopters transporting casualties from the affected area. Medical authorities mobilised personnel to manage the unusually large number of injured people.

International airlines faced further operational uncertainty because repeated attacks have affected scheduling, aircraft positioning and passenger connections. Several carriers had already suspended or reduced Riyadh services following earlier security incidents.

The United Kingdom described the attack as serious, while foreign governments monitored developments and advised travellers to exercise caution.

Saudi aviation officials said the suspension was necessary to permit emergency inspections and determine whether airport facilities could safely accommodate aircraft movements.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation expressed condolences to bereaved families and confirmed that medical teams were continuing to monitor patients requiring intensive treatment.

Authorities were also examining structural damage to airport buildings and other facilities before determining the full extent of repairs required.