Saudi Arabia and Türkiye sign expanded education agreement

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand educational cooperation, covering student exchanges, teacher development, academic research and educational technology, following talks between their education ministers in Ankara.

Saudi Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Turkish Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin signed the agreement on October 26 during Al-Benyan’s official two-day visit to Türkiye, which concluded on October 27.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between educational institutions, including reciprocal visits by teachers, students and specialists, joint research programmes and the development of teaching materials. It also covers special education, distance learning and the professional development of education personnel.

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education said the memorandum provides for cooperation on recognising educational qualifications and certificates, supporting Arabic and Turkish language instruction, and facilitating procedures for opening and licensing schools.

The agreement formed part of broader discussions aimed at connecting universities, research institutions and innovation centres in both countries. Officials examined opportunities for joint academic programmes, technical training and scientific collaboration across several priority sectors.

Al-Benyan also met Erol Özvar, president of Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education, alongside presidents of several Turkish universities. Their discussions focused on institutional partnerships, academic exchanges and the development of programmes involving students, faculty members and researchers.

The meetings addressed opportunities to expand technical and vocational education, alongside measures supporting Arabic-language learning. Both governments identified educational exchanges as an area where cooperation could be developed through direct institutional relationships.

Scientific research featured prominently during Al-Benyan’s meeting with Orhan Aydın, president of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye, known as TÜBİTAK.

The two officials discussed potential joint research projects involving artificial intelligence, energy and space sciences. They also examined cooperation between universities, research centres and technology development zones, with particular attention to research priorities shared by both countries.

The discussions did not establish publicly disclosed funding commitments, project budgets or implementation schedules for the proposed scientific partnerships. The initiatives remain areas identified for cooperation rather than completed research agreements.

Tekin, speaking during the signing ceremony, emphasised the responsibility of education systems to promote peace, human rights and constructive international relationships. He argued that closer cooperation between education ministries was particularly important amid international conflicts and challenges affecting young people.

The Turkish minister also highlighted the influence of misinformation and harmful material targeting children and adolescents through digital platforms, including social media. He identified these pressures as reasons for governments to strengthen educational partnerships.

Artificial intelligence emerged as another subject during the ministerial discussions, with both officials addressing its growing role in teaching and learning.

Al-Benyan emphasised the importance of determining how artificial intelligence should be incorporated into educational systems, particularly during children’s formative years. He said technological applications needed to remain consistent with religious and national values.

Tekin likewise acknowledged that artificial intelligence presented both opportunities and challenges for education, requiring careful assessment of its effects on teaching processes.

The memorandum includes provisions for cooperation in educational technologies and distance learning, creating opportunities for institutions to exchange expertise in digital instruction and develop educational resources.

Another component concerns the mutual recognition and equivalence of educational qualifications and certificates. Cooperation in this area could support academic mobility, although specific recognition procedures and eligibility requirements were not announced.

The agreement also envisages collaboration in special education and professional training, extending the partnership beyond universities and scientific institutions to broader educational services.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education described the visit as part of efforts to develop sustainable institutional partnerships, improve research capabilities and support innovation through cooperation with international educational organisations.

The discussions involved separate engagements with Türkiye’s national education authorities, higher education leadership and scientific research institutions, reflecting the different administrative responsibilities involved in implementing educational cooperation.

During his visit, Al-Benyan also travelled to the Saudi Cultural Mission in Türkiye, where he met Saudi students enrolled at Turkish universities.

The minister reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to supporting students pursuing their education abroad and providing assistance intended to facilitate their academic progress.

The cultural mission serves as a point of contact for Saudi students studying in Türkiye, with the minister’s visit providing an opportunity to hear directly about their educational circumstances and support requirements.

Turkish Deputy Minister of National Education Celile Eren Ökten also attended the ministerial programme at which the education memorandum was signed.