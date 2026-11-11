Servers.com widens dedicated server network with six facilities

Servers. com by Nexcess has expanded its infrastructure footprint to 32 data centre sites and capacity pods after adding six locations across the United States and Europe during 2026, alongside wider availability of its hourly dedicated-server service.

The company announced on Tuesday that its Scalable Bare Metal offering is operating in four metropolitan markets: Dallas–Fort Worth, Washington, San Francisco and Amsterdam. Introduced in February, the service allows businesses to rent individual physical servers by the hour rather than commit to longer contracts.

The six additions represent a 23% increase in the provider’s reported network footprint. They comprise facilities or capacity pods serving New York, Washington, Lansing in Michigan, Dallas, Amsterdam and Luxembourg. The expansion combines new geographical coverage with additional capacity in markets where the company already operates.

Servers. com said customers can deploy preconfigured machines in as little as 10 minutes, subject to availability. Each server is allocated to one customer, with direct access to its hardware and no virtualisation layer separating users from the underlying equipment. Billing stops when the customer releases the server.

The arrangement is intended to complement the company’s Enterprise Bare Metal service, under which customers obtain customisable dedicated infrastructure for predictable workloads. Businesses can retain their existing capacity while adding hourly servers for seasonal demand, testing or unexpected increases in traffic.

Isaac Douglas, general manager of Servers. com by Nexcess, said the company had increased its footprint to accommodate customers requiring both short-term computing resources and the higher power densities associated with graphics processing units. He said the investments were also intended to support larger enterprise deployments.

The provider said identical hardware configurations are offered across the four hourly-service markets, enabling customers to replicate deployments in different locations. Servers can be managed through an application programming interface, command-line tools and Terraform integrations, allowing provisioning to be incorporated into automated infrastructure processes.

Network connections are designed with redundancy. Each hourly server connects to five switches, including separate pairs for public and private networking and another for management. The company says this arrangement prevents a single switch or link failure from taking a server offline, although overall application resilience also depends on customers’ configurations.

The distinction between hourly physical servers and conventional cloud instances is operationally significant: customers obtain exclusive use of a machine, but choose from predefined specifications rather than configuring every component. That can simplify rapid deployment while limiting hardware choices for specialised applications.

The company has not disclosed how many servers are available for hourly rental at each location, or the investment associated with the six additions. Provisioning time also differs from the time required to configure applications, transfer data and make a newly allocated machine ready to handle production traffic.

The New York facility, designated NYC1, opened on 9 March at a New Jersey campus. Servers. com says it is positioned within three milliseconds of major financial exchanges and liquidity providers, targeting businesses for which network latency matters. Financial data provider Tiingo has moved infrastructure to the site.

Rishi Singh, Tiingo’s founder and chief executive, said proximity to New York markets was important for consistent delivery of financial information. The company’s move provides an example of the demand Servers. com is seeking from trading and market-data businesses.

Washington’s WAS4 location opened on 10 February, adding capacity in Northern Virginia. Lansing’s LAN1 site followed on 18 August, providing the operator with its first location in the north-central United States. Servers. com says the Lansing facility can expand to accommodate multiple megawatts of computing demand, including artificial intelligence workloads.

The Dallas addition, DFW6, opened on 18 September beside an existing pod, allowing customers to separate primary and backup infrastructure within the same facility. Amsterdam’s AMS8 opened on 30 April as the company’s third physically separate site in that metropolitan area, offering another option for distributing workloads and failover capacity.

Luxembourg’s LUX3 opened on 14 September. The company describes it as a Tier IV facility powered entirely by renewable energy, with capacity aimed partly at financial institutions and other regulated customers seeking to retain data within the European Union.

Servers. com also plans to introduce Kubernetes support for Scalable Bare Metal by the end of 2026. That remains a proposed addition rather than a currently available feature of the hourly service. The company says it provides round-the-clock technical support and dedicated account management for customers using the infrastructure.