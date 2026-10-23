Shorter Trips, Familiar Ways to Pay: How Airpaz Supports Flexible Booking with 100+ Payment Methods

As younger travellers reshape travel across Asia Pacific, familiar payment options are becoming part of a smoother journey from search to booking.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Finding a suitable flight is only one part of booking a trip. For travellers comparing regional journeys online, the final decision can also depend on what happens at checkout, from the currency displayed to whether their preferred way to pay is available.

The payment options available at checkout can influence where consumers choose to complete a purchase. According to the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Singapore Edition, 68% of Singapore consumers said access to their preferred payment option influences where they shop, while 41% described it as highly influential. Credit cards, debit cards and digital wallets also ranked among consumers’ preferred payment methods for online purchases.

For travellers, this creates a simple expectation: even when the destination is overseas, checkout should not feel unfamiliar.

For travel platforms, this means convenience needs to extend beyond search and comparison to the final step of booking. Airpaz, a travel booking platform founded in 2011, adapts its booking experience to the market where the traveller is booking, supporting more than 100 payment methods, 61 currencies and 38 languages. In Singapore, available options include PayNow, alongside major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Google Pay and other payment methods.

“Travellers may be heading to the same destination, but how they prefer to complete a booking can differ significantly from one market to another,” said Wesley Wijaya, Chief of Partnership at Airpaz. “Making familiar payment options available helps keep the final step of booking as straightforward as the search itself.”

The importance of that convenience becomes even clearer as travel habits change. The Pacific Asia Travel Association‘s September 2026 Tourism in Focus report, produced with Euromonitor International, found that 11% of Gen Z travellers in APAC take day trips weekly, while 25% cite value for money as their primary trip criterion.

With Gen Z now representing nearly a quarter of total travel spending, these findings highlight the growing commercial importance of younger travellers and the emphasis they place on value when making travel decisions. For this group, the ability to compare a broad range of flights and complete payment using a familiar method can help make the overall booking journey more convenient and easier to repeat.

This is where breadth of choice also becomes important. Airpaz provides access to more than 450 airlines and over 600,000 routes worldwide, giving travellers options across short regional getaways as well as longer international journeys. Popular regional routes available through the platform include Singapore–Kuala Lumpur and Singapore–Bangkok.

“Convenience is about more than comparing fares,” Wesley added. “It is also about how well a platform supports travellers throughout the booking journey, from evaluating their options to completing a transaction. Access to 24/7 live chat and travel protection options can provide an added layer of reassurance, particularly when plans change or travellers need support along the way.”

Whether it is a short regional getaway or a longer holiday, payment flexibility gives travellers another layer of choice once they have found the fare, schedule and route that suit their plans. Airpaz also offers reschedule and refund add-ons, with 24/7 live chat available to support travellers when plans change after booking.

Travellers can compare available flight and booking options through Airpaz.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Airpaz

Airpaz is a Jakarta-headquartered travel booking platform founded in 2011. The company offers flight bookings, hotel and accommodation reservations, and activity bookings. Its mobile apps for iOS and Android support multiple currencies and languages, helping travellers plan and book in a more localised way. Airpaz partners with airlines and accommodation providers worldwide and aims to make travel planning simple, affordable and seamless from search to booking. Visit Airpaz to explore available travel options.