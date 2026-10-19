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Solomon Credit Management and SACH Plan Joint Venture to Expand Healthcare and Wellness Brands Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Solomon Credit Management (“Solomon”) and SACH Pte Ltd (“SACH”) today announced plans to establish a joint venture to identify, secure distribution rights for and distribute consumer brands across the wellness, medical technology, health technology and lifestyle industries. BUZUD, a Singapore-based healthcare technology company, has appointed SACH as an authorised distributor in Singapore, with Solomon expected to join the distributorship.

The partnership aims to connect healthcare brands with consumers seeking everyday tools to monitor and manage their health. In Singapore, 21.4% of citizens were aged 65 and above in June 2026, underscoring the need for accessible health and wellness solutions. The global wellness economy reached US$6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach US$9.8 trillion by 2029.

SACH brings experience in technology, e-commerce, retail, consumer engagement and live events, helping brands reach consumers through online and offline channels. Solomon, an independent business financing firm, will serve as Capital Partner, contributing capital and commercial and financial expertise to support distribution and expansion.

The companies intend to develop the partnership in stages: Solomon first supports SACH’s distribution of BUZUD as Capital Partner, then joins the distributorship, before both parties establish a dedicated business unit to secure distribution rights and distribute brands across multiple territories. Key terms and responsibilities are being finalised.

BUZUD focuses on accessible healthcare through medical devices and digital health technologies. It has a research collaboration with Tan Tock Seng Hospital to develop AI-supported diabetes management solutions combining carbohydrate estimation with continuous glucose monitoring. BUZUD also operates retail outlets at Raffles Hospital and Novena Square 2, alongside a retail partnership with Guardian Singapore.

Distribution will begin in Singapore, with expansion into other Southeast Asian markets as rights are secured, through e-commerce, retail, live events and partnerships with businesses, hospitals and research bodies.

“We strongly believe capital should do more than support business growth — it should create opportunities and meaningful impact. Our partnership with SACH represents a strategic step into the fast-growing healthcare and wellness sector, where we see tremendous long-term potential. By combining our financial expertise with SACH’s distribution capabilities, we aim to help promising brands like BUZUD expand their reach, scale sustainably and bring innovative healthcare solutions closer to the people who need them,” said Liong Qin Kai, Partner, Solomon Credit Management.

“Great healthcare products only create impact when they reach the people who need them. Our partnership with Solomon marks an important step for SACH into the healthcare and wellness sector, combining their financial strength with our distribution and consumer engagement capabilities. BUZUD is the first of many brands we hope to bring to market, helping them expand their reach, build lasting relationships with customers and make innovative healthcare solutions more accessible across Southeast Asia,” said Jonathan Zhang, CEO, SACH.

The partners are targeting completion of the proposed arrangement in December 2026, with further details to be announced once terms are finalised.
Hashtag: #SACH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Solomon Credit Management

Solomon Credit Management is an independent business financing firm lending its own capital to small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. Its financing approach is grounded in disciplined credit assessment and a clear understanding of each borrower’s business, cash flows and assets.

About SACH

SACH develops products and services across technology, e-commerce, retail, consumer engagement and live events.

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