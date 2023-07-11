logo
Just in:
Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28-related activities // Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in industrial area // Results of the “Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023” Announced // AAP bid to make electricity major poll issue in Haryana // Prudential launches PRULink Islamic Global Equity Index Fund // BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM // Amazon Singapore Unveils the Real Deals this Prime Day with Epic Discounts and Great Savings // Al Marar participates in Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue // Tanoto Foundation Collaborates with Asia Philanthropy Circle on Groundbreaking Study on Early Childhood Development across Asia // G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia // D&S Audiology Expands Its Reach With New Clinic Opening In Woodlands // Petrol @ Rs 15 Per Litre Proposal Before Election 2024 Is Another Jumla // India’s Stock Markets Have Become Now Punters’ Paradise // Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi commends emirate’s business continuity capabilities // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // Chouhan promises Rs 10 K monthly for poor housewives // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 11 Jul 2023 // Sonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru // 5G Team Taiwan Debuts With Success at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023 // Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Points To Shifts In TMC Support Base //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru
India
0 likes
33 seen
0 Comments

Sonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru

ctbi5koo sonia gandhi 625x300 06 May 23

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is expected to attend the next meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

He said the Congress party will hold a silent protest at Freedom Park here on July 12 as a mark of protest against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

”A meeting of leaders of all opposition parties (in the country) will be held on July 17 and 18, as already announced. All the leaders are going to come. (M) Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President) has requested Sonia Gandhi to participate in this meeting. We have got a message that she will be participating in this meeting,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ”We will welcome all leaders who want to join this great movement for change in this country.” The first such meeting of opposition parties, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had said the next opposition meet will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. As those dates were said to be clashing with Assembly sessions in a few states, it was rescheduled to July 17 and 18.

Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress President, said the party under the leadership of Kharge has decided to hold silent protests on July 12 at all the state headquarters against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

”I don’t want to speak about the Court verdict, but the political conspiracy that is going on against Rahul Gandhi to finish him off politically, we condemn it,” he said.

The protest will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at Freedom Park in Bengaluru by ”covering our mouth with black cloths”, Shivakumar said.

All office-bearers, public representatives and a large number of workers of the party, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will be participating in the protest against the ”conspiracy of the BJP government at the Centre”, Shivakumar said.

The Congress has said it will move the Supreme Court, after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remarks, and alleged that the government is finding newer techniques to throttle his voice.

With inputs from News18

The post Sonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
SC to hear pleas against scrapping Article 370 on Aug 2 // NCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls // AAP bid to make electricity major poll issue in Haryana // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 11 Jul 2023 // India’s Stock Markets Have Become Now Punters’ Paradise // Kejriwal says ready to meet any situation as Yamuna above red mark // Supreme Court’s Final Hearing On Abrogation Of Article 370 Has Special Significance For 2024 // BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM // 5G Team Taiwan Debuts With Success at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023 // G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia // Rahul Gandhi Set To Upset Narendra Modi In Five States // Chouhan promises Rs 10 K monthly for poor housewives // Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Points To Shifts In TMC Support Base // Tanoto Foundation Collaborates with Asia Philanthropy Circle on Groundbreaking Study on Early Childhood Development across Asia // BJP to launch street protests ahead of Rajasthan polls // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28-related activities // Results of the “Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023” Announced // Al Marar participates in Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue // International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain //