Supreme Court Must Act Decisively To Restore Electoral Democracy

By K Raveendran

India’s electoral democracy has reached a critical juncture where judicial intervention can no longer remain confined to procedural scrutiny and expressions of concern. The mounting controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the unprecedented scale of voter deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the government’s increasingly coercive response to public protests have created a constitutional crisis that demands an extraordinary response. The Supreme Court, having permitted the controversial exercise to proceed under judicial supervision, now carries a particular responsibility to ensure that its authority has not inadvertently facilitated the erosion of the fundamental right to vote.

The confrontation has moved decisively beyond the conventional boundaries of electoral administration. Opposition parties, civil society organisations and youth movements are questioning not merely individual decisions of the Election Commission but the credibility of the institution itself. The detention of protesters, restrictions on public transport and deployment of thousands of security personnel in New Delhi ahead of the October 10 demonstrations have reinforced perceptions that the Narendra Modi government regards criticism of the Election Commission as a challenge to its own authority.

Such an identification of the government with a constitutionally independent institution is profoundly disturbing. The Election Commission is neither an extension of the executive nor an administrative department answerable to the ruling party. Its independence constitutes an essential safeguard against the possibility that those exercising political power might manipulate the conditions under which that power is renewed. When the government appears more determined to shield the Chief Election Commissioner from public accountability than to address the grievances against him, the institutional distinction becomes dangerously blurred.

The parliamentary route for removing Gyanesh Kumar has proved exceptionally difficult. Article 324(5) provides the Chief Election Commissioner with protection comparable to that enjoyed by a Supreme Court judge. Removal requires a demanding parliamentary process involving special majorities, making success practically impossible without substantial support beyond the Opposition. That constitutional protection was designed to prevent arbitrary executive interference with electoral independence. It was never intended to confer immunity from judicial examination of unconstitutional conduct or administrative wrongdoing.

This distinction is crucial because the Supreme Court cannot simply dismiss a Chief Election Commissioner through an extraordinary exercise of discretion. Constitutional safeguards governing removal remain binding even during a grave institutional crisis. Nevertheless, the judiciary possesses substantial authority to examine unlawful decisions, invalidate unconstitutional procedures, demand institutional accountability and determine whether the Commission has acted beyond its statutory powers. Effective judicial intervention need not begin with an order of removal. It must begin with a rigorous examination of the decisions that have brought the Commission’s credibility into question.

Developments before the Supreme Court have made such scrutiny unavoidable. Allegations that Gyanesh Kumar took important decisions concerning the SIR without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners raise fundamental questions about collective decision-making. Reports of disagreements within the three-member Commission have provided grounds for petitions challenging the legality of decisions allegedly taken unilaterally. If established, these allegations would suggest something more serious than administrative differences. They would indicate a possible breakdown of the institutional safeguards intended to prevent the concentration of electoral authority in one individual.

The Supreme Court’s October 5 proceedings reflected both the seriousness of these allegations and the judiciary’s reluctance to act without verified evidence. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant declined to suspend Kumar merely on the strength of newspaper reports. It nevertheless sought responses from the Commission and other parties and indicated that decisions found inconsistent with statutory requirements could be restrained or invalidated. The distinction between refusing premature punishment and declining meaningful intervention must now guide the court’s approach.

The immediate requirement is a transparent examination of the Commission’s internal records, including the disputed decisions, recorded objections and procedures followed in approving the SIR. Judicial scrutiny should establish whether the Commission functioned collectively, whether dissenting opinions received proper consideration and whether decisions affecting millions of voters complied with constitutional guarantees. Where violations are established, corrective orders must follow without regard to their political consequences.

The broader controversy surrounding the SIR is even more consequential. Electoral rolls must undoubtedly be accurate. Duplicate entries, deceased voters and demonstrably ineligible individuals cannot be allowed to undermine electoral integrity. The Election Commission has a legitimate responsibility to maintain reliable voter registers. Yet the exercise of that responsibility cannot become a mechanism through which eligible citizens are excluded because they lack documents, face administrative obstacles or cannot navigate complicated verification procedures.

The reported removal of more than 130 million names from electoral rolls has generated widespread concern about the scale and consequences of the revision exercise. The figure itself requires careful interpretation: removal from a register does not automatically establish wrongful disenfranchisement, just as the existence of a formal appeals mechanism does not establish that every legitimate voter has received effective protection. The decisive constitutional question concerns whether eligible citizens have been excluded without adequate justification, notice, assistance and meaningful opportunities for restoration.

Critics maintain that the SIR disproportionately threatens poorer citizens, migrants and socially vulnerable communities, potentially creating electoral advantages for the BJP. The Election Commission and the ruling party reject allegations of political manipulation, maintaining that verification is necessary to protect electoral integrity. Those competing claims require examination through evidence rather than political assertions. Yet the burden of protecting voting rights must remain exceptionally high because wrongful exclusion can irreversibly distort an election.

The relationship between citizenship verification and electoral registration adds another constitutional complication. The Supreme Court’s earlier examination of the SIR recognised the Commission’s authority to scrutinise eligibility, including citizenship-related questions, within the electoral framework. That authority, however, must not be confused with a general power to make final determinations of nationality. Exclusion from an electoral roll cannot itself extinguish citizenship, and administrative procedures must not be permitted to blur this fundamental legal distinction.

Criticism of the court’s earlier approach, including objections attributed to former Supreme Court judge V Gopala Gowda, deserves serious consideration. Judicial decisions are not immune from reconsideration when their implementation reveals constitutional dangers. The judiciary’s institutional credibility depends not upon defending every earlier conclusion but upon demonstrating its willingness to correct errors and prevent misuse of powers exercised under its supervision.

The government’s handling of demonstrations has added urgency to this responsibility. Public order considerations can justify proportionate restrictions, but sweeping transport disruptions, preventive detentions and limitations affecting ordinary citizens risk converting legitimate security arrangements into instruments of political deterrence. The Supreme Court’s warning against disproportionate measures ahead of the Delhi protests acknowledges the constitutional significance of peaceful dissent. (IPA Service)

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