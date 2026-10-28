Sweden’s Strawberry releases AI browser beyond beta testing

Swedish technology startup Strawberry has released version 1.0 of its artificial intelligence browser, moving beyond beta testing with a product designed to help employees automate work without writing code.

The Stockholm company announced the launch on 26 October, positioning its browser as an alternative to established American AI platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini. Its software places AI assistants directly alongside websites and business applications rather than requiring users to work through a separate chatbot.

Strawberry calls these assistants companions. Employees can create and train them to undertake sales research, recruitment, customer support and marketing tasks, drawing on information available through their existing browser sessions. The company says trained companions can also be shared across teams, allowing colleagues to reuse established workflows.

Chief executive and co-founder Charles Maddock said the company was addressing a gap between increasingly capable AI agents and their adoption by employees without technical backgrounds. He argued that most office work already takes place across browser tabs, making the browser a practical location for automated assistance.

The version 1.0 release introduces nine prepared companions, including Sales Sally and Talent Theo, intended to give users a starting point for particular roles. Users can customise their appearance and adapt their routines to individual requirements. Another feature, Companion Plaza, provides an interactive space for the assistants within a new browser tab.

The launch follows additions that allow companions to perform scheduled tasks, prepare presentations and record online meetings. Strawberry says its meeting functions work with Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, producing transcripts, summaries and action points without requiring a separate meeting bot to join calls.

For businesses, the principal distinction is the ability to train an assistant once and make its accumulated knowledge available to other employees. Strawberry says companions can retain information about team preferences, processes and working practices, reducing the need to explain recurring assignments from scratch.

The company also says its system can operate across existing online services and supports Chrome extensions. Earlier product updates added integrations with more than 100 applications, including business software used for recruitment, accounting and customer management.

Maddock has identified major AI agent platforms, rather than browsers alone, as Strawberry’s principal competitors. That puts the company against substantially larger technology groups investing in assistants capable of carrying out multistep assignments rather than merely generating answers to questions.

Strawberry maintains that its model-independent approach allows it to use different underlying AI systems. This could give customers flexibility as language models and their prices change, although the company has not published independently verified comparisons establishing an advantage over competing platforms.

The browser runs on users’ devices, an approach Strawberry presents as relevant to European organisations concerned about control over business information. It says passwords remain within the browser and customers can keep their data within the European Union. Such assurances do not eliminate the need for companies to assess permissions, data handling and regulatory compliance before deployment.

The company says assistants seek approval before consequential actions, including sending emails, publishing material or changing business records. Those controls are important because agents operating inside authenticated accounts may otherwise gain access to sensitive information or make changes that employees did not intend.

Strawberry has named software company Lovable, which uses its technology to identify engineering candidates, and healthcare technology business Tandem Health among its early enterprise users. It has also pointed to sales prospecting as an application developed by customers during testing.

Founded in 2023, the company is led by Maddock alongside chief operating officer Sebastian Thunman and chief technology officer Arian Hanifi. It has a team of 12 and raised $6 million in October 2025 in a financing round co-led by General Catalyst and EQT Ventures, with participation from founders associated with Lovable, Supabase and Hugging Face.

Maddock has indicated that Strawberry intends to pursue Series A financing as it prepares to expand across Europe and the United States. The company has not disclosed a timetable or proposed amount for that fundraising.

Strawberry is available for macOS and Windows. Its free tier includes 500 monthly credits, while paid subscriptions begin at $20 a month, with additional plans priced at $85 and $250 according to usage allowances. Customers can download the browser without payment before deciding whether their automation requirements justify purchasing additional credits through a subscription.