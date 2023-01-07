Taste a Symphony of Cheese with 7-Eleven’s All-New Affordable Menu of Cheesy Meals and Snacks

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – What’s not to love about cheese? It can be eaten any time of the day and makes almost anything taste delicious. With a brand-new selection of 7-Select and Taste Asia items, 7-Eleven is bringing to you a variety of tasty and affordable dishes from around the world –with one thing in common…cheese!

A total of eight kinds of cheese are used across the menu with each item featuring two or more cheese varieties. Cheeses were selected for their unique flavours including sharp white and orange cheddar, nutty parmesan, savoury nacho cheese, buttery Emmental, milky mozzarella, creamy cottage cheese, and tangy cream cheese. Like a symphony played by an orchestra of different instruments, our cheeses blend tastes and textures together to give you the perfect harmony of cheesy goodness!

International Flavours with a Cheesy Twist

7-Select Roasted Chicken with Nacho Cheese Dip (with Pilaf Rice) (U.P. $5.00): This comforting dish features roasted chicken thigh on a bed of fluffy pilaf rice with the added delight of a nacho cheese dip containing a gooey melted duo of nacho cheese and stretchy mozzarella. Have yourself your very own mookata-inspired style meal with a cheesy surprise!

7-Select Paneer Masala Chicken with Basmati Rice (U.P. $4.90): This popular curry contains tender pieces of chicken in a savoury, slightly sweet tangy masala with cubes of creamy paneer and melted cheddar. You’ll certainly enjoy this unique combination of tastes and textures!

7-Select Cheesy Snow Flakes with Yakiniku Beef Donburi (U.P. $5.50): If you’re looking for something a little different, be sure to try this Japanese-inspired culinary creation! Succulent grilled beef slices and caramelized onions are topped off with whipping cream, grated parmesan and mozzarella cheese to give robust flavour.

7-Select Shaved Parmesan Truffle Linguine with Cream Sauce (U.P. $5.00): Experience a premium restaurant-style meal but at an amazingly affordable price. This tempting pasta dish boasts al dente linguine in a creamy sauce combining the unmistakable aroma of truffles, rich mozzarella, and grated parmesan.

Taste Asia Cheesy Chicken Baked Rice (U.P. $5.90): Curb any hunger cravings with this flavourful and cheesy combination of mozzarella and parmesan egg-baked rice with lightly grilled marinated chicken.

Cheese-Based Bites on the Go

7-Select Triple Cheese Grated Potatoes with Chicken Casserole (U.P. $3.00): This heart-warming combo of chicken, cheese, and potatoes is comfort food at its finest. A harmonious trio of cheddar, parmesan, and cream cheese is the perfect partner to the soft and fluffy golden fried tater tots. If you’re looking to get your cheese fix, this is a tasty snack or side dish option.

What’s even better? Enjoy $0.30 off this triple cheese treat when you purchase it with either 7-Select Roasted Chicken with Nacho Cheese Dip (with Pilaf Rice)/ 7-Select Parmesan Garlic Chicken Ciabatta/ Taste Asia Cheesy Chicken Baked Rice/ 7-Select Double Cheddar Chicken Burger/ 7-Select Cheesy Snow Flakes with Yakiniku Beef Don.

7-Select Cream Cheese and Smoked Ham Onigiri (U.P. $2.20): Discover our cheesy take on this classic Japanese snack, featuring a sweet and tangy combination of cream cheese, smoked ham, and rice mixed with mozzarella cubes.

7-Select Double Cheddar Chicken Burger (U.P. $3.70): The crowd-pleasing chicken burger has been taken to the next level with this winning combination of white and orange cheddar with the sweetness of the caramelized onion topping adding an extra layer of flavour to this delectabletreat.

7-Select Parmesan Garlic Chicken Ciabatta (U.P. $5.90): Sliced chicken breast, Emmental, and parmesan cheese are sandwiched in a soft ciabatta bun paired with an aromatic garlic spread to tickle your tastebuds.

More cheesy treats can be found in the form of KG Mac and Cheese Pau in our stores with pau steamers.

Say Cheese! Snap a selfie and score a $5 Cheesy Campaign Voucher!

Get your hands on a $5 e-Voucher to use when purchasing the above items* by simply posting a pic on your socials. Just keep an eye out for one of our 15 stores featuring our cheesy campaign store wrap decoration. Take a photo with a ‘Say Cheese’ sign, post it on Facebook or Instagram, tag #7elevensg and you’ll receive a free $5 e-Voucher. It’s that simple! *Terms and conditions apply.

A summary table of all products and their prices can be found below:

Product RSP 7-Select Roasted Chicken with Nacho Cheese Dip (with Pilaf Rice) $5.00 7-Select Paneer Masala Chicken with Basmati Rice $4.90 7-Select Cheesy Snow Flakes with Yakiniku Beef Donburi $5.50 7-Select Shaved Parmesan Truffle Linguine with Cream Sauce $5.00 Taste Asia Cheesy Chicken Baked Rice $5.90 7-Select Triple Cheese Grated Potatoes with Chicken Casserole $3.00 7-Select Cream Cheese and Smoked Ham Onigiri $2.20 7-Select Double Cheddar Chicken Burger $3.70 7-Select Parmesan Garlic Chicken Ciabatta $5.90

All are halal certified except Cheesy Snow Flakes with Yakiniku Beef Don and Cream Cheese and Smoked Ham Onigiri.

More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!

