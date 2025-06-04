logo
Vingroup and Gulf States Pursue Sustainability-Led Growth as Legacy Powerhouses Reinvent // Venusian Asteroids with Unstable Orbits May Threaten Earth // MEXC Advances Stablecoin Growth Following Strategic USDe Acquisition // Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire // Big Tech Eyes Stablecoins to Streamline Global Payments // India's Manufacturing Sector Embraces AI and Machine Learning // $3 Billion to Buy U.S. Agricultural Commodities: Vietnam Seeks a Good Deal of Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the U.S. // Tremor Disrupts Northern Chile, Leaves Thousands Without Power // Metaplanet Unveils Unprecedented $5.4B Bitcoin Investment Initiative // India Charts New Course on Crypto, Tightens Tax Norms, and Eyes AI for Compliance // RBI's Latest Monetary Policy Exudes Over Confidence And High Optimism // Trump-Linked Crypto Project Distributes $47 in USD1 to WLFI Holders // The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam's Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, and 63 Bib Gourmand // EKOUAER Debuts in Monaco as Exclusive VIP Gifting Partner on Titania Yacht // Trade Envoys from US and China to Convene in London Amid Renewed Optimism // Switzerland Embarks on Crypto Data Sharing with 74 Nations // Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holdings Slide Amid Market Rebalancing // From petrostate to deal state: Gulf IPO markets mature // Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative // Luxury Anchors in the West: Ritz-Carlton Perth Elevates City's Hospitality Scene //
Techcombank Expands Overseas Talent Roadshow 2025 to Europe Following U.S. Success

z6663196352324 76a0335a1ec46fbbe
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2025 – After a successful launch in Los Angeles, Techcombank and ecosystem—One Mount and Masterise Group—are bringing the Overseas Talent Roadshow 2025 to Europe, with the next stop set for Paris on July 4–5.

The Overseas Talent Roadshow attracted nearly 1,000 Vietnamese professionals in various majors.
The Overseas Talent Roadshow attracted nearly 1,000 Vietnamese professionals in various majors.

Los Angeles: A Kick-Off with Over 1,000 Talents Engaged

The Los Angeles event attracted nearly 1,000 Vietnamese professionals working in technology, data, finance, and management. Held in one of the U.S.’s most dynamic innovation hubs, the roadshow marked a bold step in Techcombank’s mission to reverse the brain drain and inspire global Vietnamese talent to contribute to Vietnam’s transformation.

Attended by Techcombank CEO Jens Lottner and senior leaders, the event featured a strategic dialogue on Vietnam’s economic outlook and the evolving role of the bank’s ecosystem in shaping new career pathways beyond traditional banking.

“It felt less like a recruitment session and more like a shared vision in motion—transparent, engaging, and backed by leadership commitment,” said Khoa Nguyen, a participant at the LA event.

Ahead of the event, Techcombank hosted a virtual Techcombank Info Day featuring returnee employees, offering firsthand perspectives on career development, reintegration, and working culture in Vietnam.

Now, the bank sets its sights on Europe, engaging high-caliber Vietnamese professionals, especially in finance, insurance, data, and tech. The Paris edition aims to spark not only career opportunities but also the spirit of homecoming and contribution.

A Long-Term Vision from a Leading Organization

Since 2022, Techcombank has spearheaded international talent campaigns in key markets such as Singapore, the UK, the U.S., and Australia. Each year, the program has expanded in scope and depth, seeking professionals with a “breakthrough DNA”—those who think big, act boldly, and are ready to grow with their organization and homeland.

With over 13,000 employees, a fully Agile environment, and robust learning programs like TechcomPACE, LEAP, and LinkedIn Learning, the bank has been named Vietnam’s Best Workplace and a Top 9 Best Workplace in Asia 2024 (Great Place to Work®).

Event Info
Techcombank Overseas Talent Roadshow 2025
Date: 28 June (Virtual), July 4–5, 2025 (Networking & 1:1 Career Discussion)
Location: Paris, France
Register: techcombankjobs.com/overseas-roadshow-2025
Hashtag: #Techcombank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

