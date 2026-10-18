Technology ventures emerge as India-UAE trade growth driver

Technology companies, start-ups and financial technology ventures could help lift India-UAE bilateral trade to $200 billion, a diplomat told a Dubai forum, identifying opportunities beyond established trade.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said innovation, renewable energy, defence and space technology could contribute to the next phase of economic expansion. He was addressing the Innovators and Investors Series organised by the Indian People’s Forum on October 16.

The proposal comes as both governments pursue a target of $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2032. Trade reached $101.25 billion during India’s 2025-26 financial year, exceeding $100 billion for a second consecutive year, according to official figures.

Reddy urged businesses and investors to establish partnerships capable of taking emerging enterprises into international markets. Investment in technology businesses, he argued, could create additional commercial activity while linking the UAE’s capital providers with enterprises developing products and services in India.

His remarks were an assessment, not a new government commitment or forecast backed by contracts. Achieving the target would require substantial expansion across multiple sectors, including those already accounting for the largest share of bilateral commerce. The $200 billion figure is a bilateral merchandise trade ambition, not a valuation of technology investments or start-up fundraising.

India’s exports to the UAE totalled approximately $37.36 billion in 2025-26, while imports were about $63.89 billion. The UAE remained India’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination. India was the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, according to diplomatic trade data.

The technology emphasis follows a September meeting of the UAE-India High Level Joint Task Force on Investments, where officials agreed to advance work on local-currency settlement, payment-system integration and central-bank digital currencies. Those initiatives are intended to make financial transactions and cross-border commerce more efficient. Officials also discussed cooperation in financial infrastructure, an area where payment interoperability could lower friction for businesses operating in both markets.

The task force also examined investment proposals involving manufacturing, food processing and logistics. Projects discussed included an integrated aluminium complex proposed for Odisha, a food park in Gujarat and opportunities for aviation and logistics development at Dholera.

At the Dubai forum, speakers called for greater participation by UAE investors in start-ups seeking financing, commercial partnerships and access to international customers. The gathering connected entrepreneurs with businesses and potential financial backers.

Two enterprises, JE Plus Healthcare and University Living, presented their business models. JE Plus Healthcare focuses on distribution and logistics for healthcare products, while University Living provides accommodation services for students studying away from home. Both were seeking investment to expand their operations. Their presentations illustrated the range of businesses seeking support, from physical supply chains to digital services for international customers.

Actor and investor Vivek Oberoi told participants that unsuccessful investments were part of entrepreneurship and that investors needed to recognise the lessons associated with business failures. He said he had invested in 35 companies, with mixed results across his portfolio.

Jitendra Vaidya, national president of the Indian People’s Forum, said stronger two-way investment could support commercial ties between the countries. The organisation’s business representatives encouraged investors to examine opportunities in technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics.

Mahesh Advani, convenor of the forum’s business council, urged UAE investors to consider start-up financing. Piyush Jhunjhunwala, co-convenor of its business and professional council, identified technology-led businesses as a potential destination for private capital.

Figures circulated at the event described a substantial start-up and venture investment ecosystem in India, including companies operating in financial services and advanced technology. However, the figures covered different categories of businesses and financing activity, making direct comparisons difficult without consistent definitions and reporting periods.

The bilateral trade framework rests on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force in May 2022. It reduced trade barriers across numerous product categories and provided a platform for wider business cooperation. Trade volumes nevertheless remain sensitive to energy prices, demand conditions and changes in the composition of imports and exports.

Government initiatives now include Bharat Mart, intended to support access to markets, and a Virtual Trade Corridor designed to simplify trade processes. Both form part of efforts to improve the movement of goods and information between the two economies.

The Dubai forum was organised by the Indian People’s Forum, a community organisation that also conducts business and professional networking activities in the UAE.