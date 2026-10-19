Tesla Roadster performs airborne flip during Texas unveiling

Tesla has demonstrated a redesigned Roadster climbing an inverted ramp, flipping through the air and landing on its wheels during a presentation led by Elon Musk at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

The driverless prototype completed the manoeuvre on 15 October before an audience of invited guests, with Tesla broadcasting the demonstration online. Its ability to remain attached to the curved structure while upside down and then control its descent relied on a combination of powerful fans and compressed-air thrusters.

The display marked the public debut of the latest version of Tesla’s long-delayed electric sports car. Musk said the company intends to begin production in 2028, although the demonstration involved an experimental vehicle rather than a model already approved for ordinary road use.

The white two-seater first climbed the steep structure and travelled along its inverted section. It subsequently accelerated towards the end of the ramp, launched into the air, rotated and returned to the ground upright. No driver occupied the car during the stunt, limiting the immediate risk to occupants if the manoeuvre failed.

Tesla also demonstrated the Roadster clearing a line of parked vehicles using its propulsion system. The display included several of the company’s existing models, illustrating the distinction between a brief assisted jump and conventional driving performance.

Musk described the propulsion equipment as an extension of engineering work undertaken with SpaceX, the rocket manufacturer he also leads. The Roadster uses high-pressure gas discharged through strategically positioned nozzles to generate thrust and adjust its movement, rather than relying solely on the traction provided by its tyres.

The technology does not establish that the Roadster can sustain powered flight in the manner of an aircraft. The demonstrations showed short airborne movements under controlled conditions, and Tesla has not publicly established that the system meets the safety, reliability or regulatory requirements for everyday operation.

Musk told spectators that the company wanted witnesses present because the performance might otherwise be mistaken for artificial intelligence-generated footage. The event was livestreamed, providing a public record of the manoeuvres as Tesla sought to demonstrate capabilities that have been promised for years.

The company also presented acceleration figures for the prototype, claiming it could reach 60 miles per hour from rest in approximately 0.81 seconds. That performance, if reproduced in production vehicles under independently verified testing conditions, would place the Roadster among the quickest accelerating cars ever offered to customers.

Tesla has indicated that the vehicle can exceed 230 miles per hour, although the final specifications, operating restrictions and production configuration remain subject to confirmation. The company has not demonstrated that every stunt capability displayed in Texas will be available to buyers without limitations.

The planned production date represents another extension of the Roadster programme. Tesla originally introduced the concept for its second-generation sports car in 2017, but repeated changes to the expected timetable left reservation holders waiting without a confirmed delivery schedule.

Musk acknowledged that the Roadster is unlikely to make a substantial contribution to Tesla’s financial performance. Instead, he positioned the project as a demonstration of engineering capabilities at a time when the company is devoting considerable resources to autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Tesla’s reservation arrangements distinguish between versions of the vehicle. Deposits listed for the Performance and Thrust variants are $50,000 and $250,000 respectively, while a higher-end Rocket configuration has been described as available by invitation. Reservation payments do not establish a final purchase price or guaranteed delivery date.

Questions also remain about how a vehicle equipped with high-pressure propulsion equipment could be certified for use on public roads. Regulators would need to consider risks to passengers, pedestrians and surrounding traffic, particularly if airborne manoeuvres were enabled outside closed testing areas.

The unusual equipment introduces questions beyond speed and handling. Compressed-air tanks add weight and require space, while the forces involved in abrupt acceleration or landing could affect comfort and vehicle durability. Tesla has not released comprehensive independent test results covering repeated use of the thrusters, maintenance requirements or their impact on driving range. Those details will matter when the company moves from staged demonstrations to production engineering.

The demonstration took place at SpaceX’s testing complex in McGregor, near Waco, rather than at a conventional motor show. Tesla used the outdoor setting to accommodate the large ramp, stationary vehicles and controlled landing area required for the display.