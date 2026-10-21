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The Cost of Waiting on EB-5 Is About to Get Higher

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AP x

For investors considering U.S. permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, the final months of 2026 could prove significantly more expensive for those who delay.

The program currently requires a minimum qualifying investment of $800,000, but two separate cost increases are now approaching.

First, USCIS Filing Fees Rise

From November 30, 2026, the filing fee for Form I-526E will increase from $3,675 to $7,850.

For investors already preparing their petitions, that means waiting beyond November could add more than $4,000 in government fees alone.

December: The $800,000 Window Is Closing

A larger increase is expected to follow.

The current $800,000 minimum investment is due for its first inflation adjustment at the start of 2027. While the final figure has not yet been confirmed, industry projections suggest it could rise to around $937,500.

“EB-5 was once available at $500,000, and that opportunity is gone. Investors now have a limited window to enter at $800,000 before the next increase, and those already considering the program should act before that window closes,” said Shai Zamanian, Managing Director of The American Legal Center.

For investors aiming to proceed at the current level, mid-December should be treated as the practical target. Source-of-funds preparation, project selection, international transfers and legal review all take time, while the year-end holiday period can introduce further delays.

Join Our EB-5 Seminar in Dubai

The American Legal Center will host an EB-5 Investor Seminar on October 24, 2026 at Rove Downtown, Dubai, focusing on the upcoming cost increases and how investors can prepare before year-end.

The session will cover the current $800,000 investment level, USCIS filing fees, project selection, source-of-funds documentation and the steps required to complete an EB-5 filing.

For investors already considering EB-5, the question is becoming less about whether costs will rise and more about whether they can complete the process before they do.

 

Also published on Medium.

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