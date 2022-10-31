theDesk teams up with Kumospace to launch the first virtual work and collaboration platform

The first coworking space platform to enable hybrid work for businesses

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 October 2022 – theDesk, the coworking space platform headquartered in Hong Kong, debuted its partnership with Kumospace, the leading immersive office software platform headquartered in the United States, to launch the virtual work and collaboration platform for businesses to create an immersive virtual space and enhance employee experience with a hybrid working environment.

Businesses are transforming their ways of working to keep pace with disruption. As the first coworking space operator in Hong Kong to provide a truly “across space” solution for businesses, theDesk’s virtual work and collaboration platform is equipped with all essential features to support communication and collaboration, from video conferencing, presentation, screen sharing, chat to whiteboard, etc. Workers can leverage “Spatial Audio” function to start multiple simultaneous conversations in the same space, enjoy games or other features to interact and build genuine connections with their team members and working counterparts.

The partnership comes at a time when theDesk is gearing its solution for the redefinition of “space” of work – to reshape a physical work space combining innovation and technology as a highly connected multiverse space, where organizations can embrace an inclusive culture to evolve further beyond “space” and grabbing hold of the new future of work to achieve real business agility.

With the virtual work and collaboration platform, theDesk and its members can also host events of different types for business networking and opportunities without borders to unlock the full potential of every business through establishing connections and fostering collaborations.

According to theDesk’s research, 82% of the workers from the tenants expect a hybrid arrangement to continue and among 89% of them cited in-person time with the teams is highly preferred. However, about two-thirds often struggle to find the right tool to facilitate and erode team engagement in hybrid settings.

“More and more organizations continue to embrace a return to the office as we see over 80% of occupancy in our major coworking locations. But equally they perceive an interest in a more agile and flexible work space solution in times of economic turbulence,” said Thomas Hui, CEO and Co-founder of theDesk. “Along with this trend, we also see businesses demand for an inclusive and secure work collaboration platform that can engage the workforce and build togetherness in a hybrid environment. We believe that the partnership with Kumospace is building new possibilities for our tenants to modernize the way they work effectively. ”

Brett Martin, President of Kumospace, said: “Post-pandemic, the very definition of a virtual office changed from merely hosting video conferences to building a digital headquarters where it is designed for better productivity and creativity. Work has changed— the need for in-person connection, whether offline or in the metaverse, has become obvious to all. Through our strategic collaboration with theDesk, we are providing our clients with access to their own fully-featured and personalized virtual office in Kumospace. The future is flexible, and bright.”

About theDesk

Founded in 2016, theDesk offers flexible and productive workspaces with a focus on building inclusive and collaborative communities that enable meaningful business connections. Across 10+ prime locations in Hong Kong and Greater China, each community is moulded by and personalised for our members. As workspaces and workforce needs continue to evolve, theDesk has been growing alongside our member businesses to further support and accelerate their growth. theDesk is developing an integrated service platform that enables everyone to exchange and interact in both offline and online environments, offering a seamless community experience.

About Kumospace

Kumospace, founded in 2020, is building the world’s most powerful virtual office software. The company mission is to help remote teams iterate faster, collaborate across silos, and create a true sense of belonging.

