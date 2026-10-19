TikTok reinstates Musk documentary account after advertising dispute

TikTok has restored the promotional account for a documentary about Elon Musk after initially imposing a permanent suspension over alleged political advertising violations, reversing a decision that had disrupted the film’s marketing campaign during its wider theatrical release.

The platform’s US spokesperson, Mahsau Cullinane, confirmed that the account had been reinstated following an error. The reversal followed complaints from distributor Bleecker Street, which had challenged the suspension imposed on Friday, 16 October, as the documentary expanded into cinemas across North America.

The decision initially prevented the distributor from purchasing advertisements or paying to promote material associated with Musk, a documentary directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney. TikTok had cited violations of its political-content policies, raising questions about how platforms classify commercial advertising for films examining politically influential individuals.

Bleecker Street was informed that the account faced permanent suspension because of what TikTok characterised as repeated political-policy violations. The distributor disputed the decision and sought its reversal, arguing that the restrictions interfered with efforts to publicise a legitimate theatrical release.

The reinstatement represents a significant change from TikTok’s original position, although it remains unclear whether all advertising privileges have been restored or whether individual promotional materials will face further scrutiny under the platform’s existing policies.

The dispute emerged as Musk expanded from four cinemas in New York and Los Angeles to 472 theatres across North America on 16 October. The documentary, running approximately three hours and 45 minutes, examines Musk’s business interests, political relationships and growing influence over public institutions.

Advertising restrictions have complicated the film’s distribution strategy across several major technology platforms. Meta and Google-owned YouTube initially rejected promotional advertisements before subsequently allowing them. Meta attributed its original rejection to an error, while YouTube also reversed its position.

X, the social media platform owned by Musk, has declined to carry advertisements promoting the documentary. That decision has attracted attention because the film examines Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, its transformation into X and his public statements about freedom of expression.

The differing decisions illustrate the difficulties confronting distributors seeking to advertise documentaries that combine commercial entertainment with politically sensitive material. Platforms maintain separate policies governing political advertising, promotional content and material involving public figures, creating potential differences in how identical campaigns are assessed.

TikTok prohibits paid political advertising, including certain forms of advocacy involving political candidates, parties and public issues. Its rules are intended to prevent paid political influence campaigns, although their application to documentaries and other commercially distributed works can generate disputes over classification.

Gibney’s documentary examines Musk’s leadership of Tesla and SpaceX, his purchase of Twitter and his involvement with the administration of US President Donald Trump. It also explores his relationships with former associates, family members and individuals who have challenged his conduct.

Musk declined to participate in the production despite approaches from the filmmakers. He has publicly criticised the documentary and Gibney, describing the project as a hit piece and questioning the director’s integrity.

The filmmaker has defended the documentary as an examination of power and accountability rather than a personal campaign against its subject. Interviews with people familiar with Musk’s professional and private life form an important part of the production.

The documentary premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before beginning its limited American theatrical engagement on 9 October. Its initial four-screen release generated approximately $68,900 in ticket sales, providing an early indication of audience interest before the nationwide expansion.

The wider release generated approximately $120,000 on its opening Friday, with industry estimates suggesting a weekend total of about $385,000. Those figures indicate a relatively modest theatrical opening for a lengthy documentary competing for audiences against mainstream commercial releases.

Distribution questions have extended beyond social media advertising. Gibney disclosed that Universal Pictures, which controls international distribution rights, had expressed reservations about proceeding with the film’s overseas release. The company subsequently reaffirmed its commitment to releasing the documentary internationally.

The filmmaker has also discussed arrangements for the documentary’s eventual television availability through HBO, following changes in ownership involving Paramount and Skydance. Gibney said he had received assurances that the planned broadcast would proceed, although an official transmission date has not been confirmed.

The film incorporates interviews with technology industry figures and people connected to Musk, alongside archival material documenting his corporate and political activities. Its production also uses an artificial intelligence recreation of Musk, constructed using his own recorded words, rather than presenting the billionaire as a participating interview subject.