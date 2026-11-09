Trump directs Justice Department scrutiny of Democratic threats

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate alleged threats by Democratic lawmakers against Republican donors and administration officials, accusing his political opponents of using impeachment and possible imprisonment to intimidate conservatives.

The directive, issued through his Truth Social platform on Saturday, followed Democratic victories in the November 3 midterm elections, which gave the party control of both chambers of Congress from January.

Trump accused Democrats of threatening Attorney General Todd Blanche and other officials with impeachment despite what he described as an absence of wrongdoing. He also alleged that Republican financial supporters faced threats of imprisonment because of their political affiliations.

The president provided no evidence establishing that Democratic lawmakers had committed criminal offences or threatened donors solely for supporting Republicans.

“This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this,” Trump wrote, characterising the alleged conduct as political persecution.

He instructed the Justice Department to examine what he called a criminal act immediately, raising questions about whether federal prosecutors would investigate lawmakers exercising congressional oversight powers.

Blanche, appearing on television on Sunday, declined to rule out criminal proceedings against Democratic lawmakers but did not confirm that an investigation had formally begun or identify a specific criminal statute allegedly violated.

The attorney general acknowledged Congress’s constitutional authority to investigate the executive branch while arguing that certain Democratic statements could cross legal boundaries.

His remarks intensified the confrontation between the administration and incoming congressional leaders, who have promised investigations into government decisions, political donations and possible abuses of executive authority.

Democrats have indicated that their oversight agenda will examine the administration’s conduct, including corporate contributions towards Trump’s planned White House ballroom and decisions involving senior government officials.

Democratic Representative Robert Garcia of California, expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, rejected suggestions that congressional scrutiny constituted criminal intimidation.

Garcia accused Blanche of attempting to intimidate lawmakers and maintained that Democrats would continue investigating potential wrongdoing involving administration officials and politically connected businesses.

The dispute also centres on Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, whom Trump singled out for allegedly threatening young people sympathetic to Republican policies.

Slotkin had argued during an October appearance at the University of Chicago that people considering employment in the Trump administration should recognise the potential consequences of participating in unlawful government activities.

She advocated pursuing significant accountability cases against individuals who enabled misconduct, describing deterrence as an important objective.

Slotkin subsequently rejected Trump’s interpretation of her remarks, distinguishing legitimate accountability for illegal conduct from punishment based on political beliefs.

The senator maintained that her comments concerned legal responsibility rather than partisan affiliation. She said officials who break the law or misuse taxpayers’ money should face consequences, irrespective of their positions.

The controversy follows an unsuccessful effort by federal prosecutors to bring charges against Slotkin and five other Democratic lawmakers over a video urging military and intelligence personnel to reject unlawful orders. A federal grand jury declined to issue indictments in February.

That earlier case has added to Democratic concerns that the Justice Department could be drawn into political disputes over lawful opposition and executive accountability.

Congressional investigations are part of the legislature’s constitutional responsibilities. Committees can request records, summon witnesses and examine government spending, while impeachment proceedings provide a separate mechanism for addressing alleged misconduct by federal officials.

Whether a particular communication constitutes unlawful coercion depends on its content and circumstances. Announcing oversight hearings or seeking documents does not, by itself, establish criminal extortion.

Trump’s allegations have also drawn attention to letters sent by congressional Democrats seeking information about private contributions to the White House ballroom project. Lawmakers have questioned whether donations from technology companies could create conflicts of interest involving federal policy.

The president has characterised such scrutiny as an attempt to punish supporters rather than investigate wrongdoing. Democratic lawmakers maintain that financial relationships involving government decision-makers are legitimate subjects for examination.

The confrontation comes as Congress resumes work following the elections, with Democrats preparing to assume committee leadership and Republicans adjusting to the loss of their legislative majorities.

Democratic leaders have discussed possible impeachment proceedings involving senior administration figures, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, while some party members have urged greater attention to household costs and economic concerns.

Trump’s Saturday statement did not identify the Republican donors allegedly threatened with imprisonment or reproduce the purported threats. It also did not specify which Democratic lawmakers, beyond Slotkin, should be examined by prosecutors.