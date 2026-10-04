Slovenia’s. si internet domain has recorded an extraordinary registration surge after US President Donald Trump moved to replace “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence”, turning the country-code suffix into a sought-after shorthand for the technology sector.

Register. si, Slovenia’s national domain registry, recorded 46,066 new. si domains in September, compared with 3,515 in August. Its published statistics showed more than 250,000. si domains registered by early October, a sharp expansion from fewer than 200,000 immediately after Trump’s United Nations announcement.

The rush accelerated after Trump signed an executive order on September 29 directing executive departments and agencies to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official correspondence, websites, reports, policy documents and other non-statutory material.

Internet monitoring company Netcraft found that. si registrations more than doubled on a daily average after the executive order compared with the period between Trump’s September 22 UN speech and the order. Its measurements showed the 24-hour registration count rising from 4,794 on September 23 to 13,603 by October 1.

The registry itself has continued to display unusually heavy demand. Register. si’s public statistics showed 46,066 registrations for the previous month and more than 12,000 new domains over a 24-hour period as the boom continued into October. The registry has begun publishing daily charts to track the growth.

Trump first announced the terminology shift at the UN General Assembly, arguing that the word “artificial” made the technology sound fake and saying the United States would use “super intelligence”, abbreviated SI, in government documents. The executive order subsequently formalised that policy across the executive branch to the extent permitted by law.

Under the order, SI currently retains the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence while the White House develops possible legislative language for a federal definition. The president’s science and technology adviser has 60 days from the order to submit proposals addressing whether the existing legal definition should be modified or superseded.

The terminology has produced an unintended commercial effect because. si is Slovenia’s country-code top-level domain. Unlike some national domains, registrations are open internationally, allowing technology companies, entrepreneurs and domain investors outside Slovenia to acquire names carrying the suffix.

Netcraft said. si registrations overtook those for Anguilla’s. ai domain during the 25 hours after Trump’s UN speech. The. ai suffix became highly valuable during the artificial-intelligence investment boom as companies adopted it for branding, generating substantial domain income for Anguilla.

The Slovenian registry has cautioned against assuming the new demand will translate into a comparable windfall for Slovenia. Register. si operates within Arnes, the country’s public academic and research network, and supplies registrations through roughly 90 domestic and foreign registrars rather than selling domains directly to users.

Register. si charges registrars €10 for each registration, while the final retail price is determined by individual registrars. The registry has explicitly rejected speculation that the surge automatically means millions in earnings for the Slovenian state.

The organisation has nevertheless advised owners of trademarks, slogans and company names that do not already hold corresponding. si domains to register them promptly. Domain speculation can increase the risk that names connected with established brands are acquired by unrelated parties, potentially creating disputes or defensive-registration costs.

Register. si said its systems continued operating normally despite the sharp rise in requests and that it was monitoring demand to protect the security, stability and reliability of Slovenia’s national domain infrastructure.

Netcraft’s analysis also indicated that speculative activity began before Trump’s UN announcement, following social-media discussion about possible alternatives to the term AI. It identified registrations associated with domain resellers and later found 87. com names combining prominent brands with “superintelligence” that had been listed for resale at $20,000 each.

The surge gives Slovenia an unusual parallel with Anguilla, although the economics differ substantially.. si registrations are considerably cheaper than. ai names, and revenue flows through the registry and registrar system rather than functioning as a direct premium-domain income stream for the national treasury.