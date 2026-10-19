TVK’s Joining INDIA Bloc Has Big Consequences For Tamil Nadu Politics

By Kalyani Shankar

A novice in politics, Tamil Nadu’s nearly five-month-old Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and his party, the TVK, have joined the Congress-led INDIA opposition coalition, reshaping the state’s political landscape. His predecessor was a key member of INDIA, but M.K. Stalin stepped down after the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay is learning politics as a new entrant from the film industry.

Experts say Vijay has developed a two-part action plan to navigate the political landscape. The first part focuses on building strong relationships with the Opposition to encourage dialogue and cooperation, while strategically avoiding confrontation with the Modi government.

The Congress party has ended their longstanding alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In May, Congress officially severed ties with DMK and joined the TVK coalition, marking a significant shift in regional politics as these parties seek to reshape their roles in state governance.

The growing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns about democratic integrity. Ironically, TVK’s entry into the INDIA coalition settles one important question but raises several others, particularly regarding the DMK, which until recently was Tamil Nadu’s principal component of the national Opposition.

Vijay’s decision follows his unexpected May victory, in which he defeated both the DMK and AIADMK. By allying with the Congress party and its allies, he effectively marginalises the DMK.

Vijay’s alliance aims to counter the BJP’s growing influence in regions traditionally dominated by regional parties. It seeks electoral success while upholding democratic values and addressing local issues, uniting opposition voices to marginalise the DMK in Tamil Nadu’s political scene effectively. The alliance aims to counter the BJP’s growing influence in regions traditionally dominated by regional parties. It seeks electoral success while upholding democratic values and addressing local issues, uniting opposition voices to marginalise the DMK in Tamil Nadu’s political scene effectively.

This alliance responds to the BJP’s rising influence in areas traditionally dominated by regional parties. It seeks electoral success while upholding democratic values and addressing regional issues.

After losing power, the DMK has found itself isolated within its coalition. The CPI and CPI(M) contested recent by-elections independently, distancing themselves from Vijay’s alliance. Many parties that previously supported the DMK are now collaborating with Vijay’s group, further isolating the DMK from the new state-level arrangement.

India’s economy faces serious challenges, including high unemployment and rising prices that affect daily life. For any political party, addressing these issues is vital to connect with voters. This collaboration allows Vijay to create an economic plan that meets the needs of people across India, focusing on stability and prosperity to attract support.

Vijay’s participation in the INDIA coalition presents an opportunity to connect with younger voters. Engaging youth who care about progressive ideas and want to participate in politics matters for the future. Recent successes of youth-driven campaigns show that their votes matter. By addressing current social issues, he hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders and supporters who share his vision for Tamil Nadu and India.

Vijay’s coalition aims to unite the Opposition against the BJP. It focuses on local issues, strengthens political partnerships, and engages young people—key components for navigating today’s political landscape. Building these connections is crucial for Vijay as he seeks support for himself and the coalition. The younger generation will play a significant role in shaping the future of political power, and their active involvement in democracy can transform the political landscape.

Internal pressure within the Tamil Nadu Congress (TVK) has sparked discussions about Vijay as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the Opposition in 2029, causing some friction with Congress. For now, this debate is on hold, allowing TVK and Vijay to solidify their position in Tamil Nadu without confronting Congress nationally.

Last week, Vijay shared the stage with the Prime Minister during the inauguration of several central government projects in Chennai. The Chief Minister also met with Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for lunch and coffee, renewing their relationship.

Currently, internal pressure within the Tamil Nadu Congress (TVK) has sparked discussions about Vijay as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the Opposition in 2029, causing some friction with Congress. For now, this debate is on hold, allowing TVK and Vijay to solidify their position in Tamil Nadu without confronting Congress nationally.

Vijay and TVK want to strengthen and expand their local partnership to make a significant impact in the 2029 national parliamentary elections.

The administration is implementing key changes, including a two-language policy of Tamil and English, expanding welfare programs like breakfast initiatives, combating corruption, and supporting state rights.

The coalition aims to reduce political interference, implement anti-corruption measures, decentralise administration, and expand welfare programs, including a Tamil-English language policy.

Vijay has chosen his route, but we have to wait how it works on the ground. (IPA Service)

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