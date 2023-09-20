UAE’s return to international bond market attracts global investors

The UAE raised $1.5 billion from a bond sale on Monday, marking the country’s return to international debt markets for the first time in more than a year. The UAE raised $1.5 billion from a bond sale on Monday, marking the country’s return to international debt markets for the first time in more than a year.

This move by the UAE’s government is not just significant for the Gulf nation, but is also piquing the interest of international investors globally.

45% of the investors were from the Middle East; 21% from the US; 14% from Europe ; 11% from Asia; and 9% were from the UK.

The UAE’s economic resilience is a major factor, I believe, in driving this international interest. The country’s strong fiscal discipline and diversification efforts have played a pivotal role in maintaining economic stability.

For international investors, this resilience is a reassuring sign that their investments in UAE bonds are less likely to be exposed to undue economic risks.

Of course, one of the most compelling reasons for global investors to consider UAE bonds is the attractive yields they offer. The government has a strong credit rating, which translates into relatively higher yields compared to many other developed economies.

Investors often seek geographical diversification to reduce risk in their portfolios, and the UAE’s return to the international bond market allows investors to gain exposure to a dynamic and rapidly growing Middle Eastern economy.

In addition, with its diversified economic base and strategic location, the UAE serves as a bridge between East and West, providing unique investment opportunities across various sectors, from real estate to technology.

By including UAE bonds in their portfolios, global investors can diversify away from their bias towards home markets and potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns.

For me, and other internationally-mobile investors, currency stability would also have been a consideration. The peg to the US dollar ensures that interest and principal payments remain predictable and reliable, making the bonds a more attractive option for risk-averse investors seeking stability.

Another would be the government’s investment in world-class infrastructure projects, such as airports, ports, and logistics hubs, which creates an environment conducive to business growth.

The bond, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai , was oversubscribed by more than five times and attracted bids of over $7.4bn.

This demand suggests that we can expect further bond sales in the near future, which we would also anticipate will attract the interest of investors around the world.

Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium.