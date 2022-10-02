Uncertain times call for trustworthy companies: What about OctaFX?

How does the international Forex brokerage service OctaFX fare in light of recent uncertainties and fears on the financial markets in general and the Foreign Exchange in specific? We took a closer look at the company to find out.

This time, we set out to get an overview of the trustworthiness, reliability and overall service quality of one such company in question—the international broker OctaFX.

Track record

The broker has been operating in the global market for over eleven years. In the age of the internet, that is an eternity,especially, if you consider how many shady one-day brokers or outright scamming platforms are incepted every single day. Usually, in a competitive and ever-dynamic environment like Forex, the longer a company stays relevant, evolves, and strives to even higher standards, dedication, persistence, and discipline become essential foundations that solidify.

Over 45 crucial industry awards—highlighting achievements and excellence along the way—have been captured by the company as the last decade went by. To just name the most recent ones: ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ by International Business Magazine, ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ by the Global Banking & Finance Review, and ‘Best Trading Conditions Asia 2021’ by Singapore-based World Business Outlook.

Community

Upon investigation, the client base of OctaFX seems solid—the figure of over 12 million opened accounts is a testament to that. Moreover, its clients are spread over 150 countries worldwide, and 8.8 million individual requests have been successfully dealt with so far. In addition, over a billion trade orders were executed with this particular financial service. This might be due to the fact that OctaFX does offer one of the global market’s best trading conditions for its clients.

Responsibility of corporations

In terms of social and charitable engagement, the financial domain sometimes struggles to keep public credibility since companies there make so much profit with their services. OctaFX’s sincerity, diligence, and effort in corporate responsibility are in stock in that regard. Out of the many initiatives we discovered, the latest one was a partnership with the Great Vision Charity Association. They provided six students in Malaysia with otherwise severely lacking allowance for the next twelve months.

Education

Often education and charity go hand in hand at OctaFX. They put an emphasis on not only staying in touch with its client base but also trying to assist clients with achieving their investment goals. The company appears to have unlocked this simple fact: in order to help someone reach their investment goals, good education in the subject matters at hand is necessary and indispensable.

The broker offers a qualitative online training programme and a diverse pool of experts and educators with many webinars. Personal development is very high on the agenda here.

To secure the experience

Security is the founding block of every financial service or institution—there are just no two ways about that. And with efficient, latest security comes true transparency and reliability. These concepts are all interconnected and, in fact, manifested in the digital infrastructure OctaFX has build up and curated over the years. As a data-driven entity, OctaFX researches and employs the latest in financial technologies to uphold the highest security standard. That is one of the main reasons—another is the user experience—more and more retail investors and traders come in to join OctaFX’s trustworthy ecosystem.

In a nutshell

It all comes down to the long-term connection the broker strives to create and keep with its clients. On the one hand, it’s an international company; on the other hand, it very much manages to stay local—regional awards, like the aforementioned ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ but frequent charity initiatives in the regions near its actual clients speak clearly of this simple fact.

