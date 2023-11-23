logo
Just in:
New Coal-Fired Power Plants May See Easier Lending Norms // Access to MPs’ parliament login blocked for aides // Resurgent Left In Latin America Faces Two Presidential Defeats By End Of 2023 // Banks Seek ITR Access Via NSDL To Vet Borrower Info // Establishment of Asia Pacific Real World Asset Platform: Shaping the Future of RWAs Tokenization // BMS-Backed Union Stages Protest Demanding Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme // Fadnavis says efforts on to give quota to Marathas // Centre Should Immediately Convene All Party Meeting To Discuss Pollution Crisis // Amazon Delivers Smiles to children with first-ever books pop-up event at Punggol Regional Library from 2 – 17 Dec 2023 // Modi Indulges In Shameful Historical Distortion For Electoral Gains // India-Asean Trade Pact Review: India Pitches For Tighter Rules Of Origin // Union minister writes to Bihar CM for ban on halal products // In Telangana Poll Campaign, Congress Has Advanced But Yet To Catch On With BRS // Yogi Govt’s Ban On Halal Certification Is Aimed At Attracting Hindu Votes // Ex-CM alleges Cong failure to honour ’10 guarantees’ in Himachal // M&A Activity Falls To $14.58 Billion In 2023, Lowest In 12 Years // New Protocols Soon To Boost Shipments Of Fruits, Vegetables Via Sea // For climate education to scale up we need to work harder to convince parents // Fisher-Wharton Launches Advanced Financial Management Course to Cultivate Financial Leaders, with Zhang Zhicheng Emerging as a New Star in the Teaching Team // Hong Kong Life’s Grand Fortune Whole Life Protection Plan All-rounded care for your needs //
HomeIndia PoliticsUnion minister writes to Bihar CM for ban on halal products
India Politics
0 likes

Union minister writes to Bihar CM for ban on halal products

nitish kumar was uncomfortable with bjps stance on sleeper cells says union min giriraj singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying halal business is a “treason” in a secular democracy like India and advocating a ban on production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification in Bihar like in Uttar Pradesh.

In the letter to the Bihar CM, the BJP MP and Rural Development minister said, “Things which have no connection with Islam are being Islamised. Some institutions have become self-proclaimed in giving halal certificate and are giving halal certificate to companies manufacturing goods by paying huge sums of money”.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a need to impose a ban against the kind of ‘jihad’ going on in the name of halal products even in a big state like Bihar, he said.



It has been learnt that halal trade of many food items and other essential items like edible oil, snacks, dry fruits, sweets, cosmetics, medicines and medical equipment is going on in Bihar, whereas for certification related to such items is only done by FSSAI, he said.

Singh said in a secular democracy like India, halal business is “not only against the Constitution but also treason”.

“According to statistics, the size of business activities related to halal certification all over the world is about 2 trillion dollars and the link of this form of economy with terrorist activities is also coming to light, which needs to be thoroughly investigated,” the minister.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath has “taken a strong step and banned the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of halal certified food products with immediate effect”.

“As a citizen of the state of Bihar and Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai, I urge you to take similar strict steps and take strict action by thoroughly investigating its involvement in socially discriminatory and terrorist activities,” he said.

“I request you to take strict action against such divisive and conspiratorial elements by imposing a ban against the kind of ‘jihad’ going on in the name of halal products even in a big state like Bihar,” Singh added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect while exempting products manufactured for export.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government alleged malicious attempts to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek unfair financial benefits but also form part of a pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred, create divisions in society, and weaken the country by “anti-national elements”.

With inputs from News18

The post Union minister writes to Bihar CM for ban on halal products first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
Featured
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Establishment of Asia Pacific Real World Asset Platform: Shaping the Future of RWAs Tokenization // New Coal-Fired Power Plants May See Easier Lending Norms // India-Asean Trade Pact Review: India Pitches For Tighter Rules Of Origin // Yogi Govt’s Ban On Halal Certification Is Aimed At Attracting Hindu Votes // On Israel’s Gaza War, Hindutva Forces In India Are In Cahoots With Zionists // NBFCs Likely To See Assets Growth Moderating To 16-18% In FY24: CRISIL // Amit Shah predicts BJP govt in Rajasthan next // Modi Indulges In Shameful Historical Distortion For Electoral Gains // Congress And Rahul Gandhi Now PM Narendra Modi’s Chief Target // Centre Should Immediately Convene All Party Meeting To Discuss Pollution Crisis // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 22 Nov 2023 // RBI Governor Flags Bank-NBFC Links As ‘Contagion Risk’ // Union minister writes to Bihar CM for ban on halal products // Banks Seek ITR Access Via NSDL To Vet Borrower Info // For climate education to scale up we need to work harder to convince parents // 14-Nation Agreement On Supply Chain Resilience Opens Doors For India // Fadnavis says efforts on to give quota to Marathas // Resurgent Left In Latin America Faces Two Presidential Defeats By End Of 2023 // BMS-Backed Union Stages Protest Demanding Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme // FDI Equity Inflows Contracted 24% In First Half Of FY24, Shows Data //