US forces conduct undisclosed strikes on Qeshm Island

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

United States forces struck Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday in a limited military operation that American officials described as defensive, exposing continuing hostilities despite President Donald Trump’s public suggestion that a wider confrontation could be avoided.

Three US officials confirmed the operation, with one saying it followed Iranian fire directed at an American aircraft. Another said Iranian surface-to-air missile activity had threatened US assets in the region. The precise targets, weapons used and extent of damage were not immediately established.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported five explosions on Qeshm, near the Strait of Hormuz, and accounts from residents of aircraft flying overhead. There was no independently confirmed assessment of casualties or damage, and Iranian authorities had not issued a detailed public account attributing the blasts to American forces.

The operation was part of a series of smaller US strikes against Iranian targets over several weeks, according to American officials familiar with the campaign. Washington has not publicly announced those operations. Officials described the approach as an attempt to counter immediate threats without signalling a return to the larger military campaign against Iran.

Some officials said the limited operations were also intended to constrain Iran’s capacity to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. That distinction is significant because the waterway has remained at the centre of military and diplomatic tensions, with restrictions on maritime traffic disrupting energy supplies and international trade.

The Pentagon referred questions about the operation to US Central Command, which had not provided a substantive public response. The absence of an official military statement left important questions unresolved, including whether the latest action targeted missile launchers, radar installations or other facilities on the island.

The reported strikes coincided with a change in Trump’s public language ahead of Tuesday’s US midterm elections. Asked on Monday whether he was considering military attacks on Iran after the vote, the president answered, “No.” He also indicated that an agreement with Tehran remained possible.

“We had a war with Iran. We won,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “I don’t know if you even call it a war because we haven’t been doing any fighting for months.” His remarks contrasted with the account of continuing limited American military operations provided by US officials.

Trump also suggested that negotiations might produce a settlement, although no agreement had been announced. Administration officials indicated that the president was still assessing his options. His comments therefore did not establish a formal halt to military action or a change in the rules governing responses to perceived threats.

The apparent coexistence of military pressure and diplomatic contacts has complicated efforts to determine whether Washington and Tehran are moving towards de-escalation. Officials have presented the smaller strikes as protective measures rather than the opening of a new offensive, but the Iranian government has not publicly endorsed that characterisation.

The two countries have been engaged in armed conflict since February, and threats to shipping around Hormuz have added an economic dimension to the confrontation. The strait connects Gulf oil producers with international markets, making any disruption consequential for tanker movements, insurance costs and energy prices.

Qeshm lies close to the narrow passage and contains military infrastructure, including a naval facility and an underground missile installation. The island also has a major desalination plant. There was no verified indication that the civilian water facility was struck on Monday, and its presence does not establish the intended target of the operation.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps separately claimed to have intercepted American drones in the area. That assertion could not be independently verified, and available accounts did not establish whether the claimed interceptions were directly connected to the explosions on Qeshm or the American operation described by officials.

Explosions were also reported around Bandar Lengeh on Iran’s southern coast. The relationship, if any, between those incidents and the Qeshm strikes remained unclear. Neither side had released a detailed operational chronology identifying the aircraft involved, the locations hit or the sequence of engagements.

For commercial shipping, the immediate issue remains the security of transit through the strait. US officials have linked their limited operations to threats against vessels and American personnel, while the absence of publicly released targeting information prevents an independent assessment of how the Qeshm operation affected those capabilities or whether additional military action was being considered.