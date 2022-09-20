Vigeo Offers A New Personal Training Experience In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 September 2022 – Vigeo Health & Fitness will be launching a new personal fitness training experience, the Small Group Personal Training programme that caters specifically to individuals aged 35 and above to take back control of their health and fitness. This one-of-its-kind training programme offers a unique approach to fitness, where the programme is customised to each individual in small group settings with the luxury of their own space and premium training equipment.

Specially created for people above 35 such as busy working professionals, post-natal moms, married couples, and middle-aged individuals who want to get back in shape or feel fitter and healthier, Vigeo’s Small Group Personal Training will be helmed by certified trainers, who are dedicated to helping each client reach his or her fitness goals. For individuals who value the benefits of working out but prefer not to have the usual solitary experience, this unique program provides a personalised experience bespoke to their needs, all while working with highly skilled coaches in small groups of 2-4.

In addition to providing one-on-one attention and feedback from coaches, this service is also designed for those who want to make the most out of their workout sessions by ensuring that they are targeting key areas during each session. Whether for the purpose of building muscle, losing weight or improving their overall fitness level, each client will receive tailored workouts based on their individual needs and requirements so that everyone gets the best results possible from their training sessions.

Vigeo is a premium personal training studio that offers personal training in Singapore for different fitness levels, body compositions and lifestyles. Through sustainable training approaches in a beautiful and luxurious environment, Vigeo aims to help inspire individuals to achieve long-term health and fitness and transform their lives in the process.

