VinFast announces special incentives for new electric motorcycle showrooms in Indonesia and the Philippines, accelerating distribution network expansion

A VinFast e-motorcycle showroom at SM Mall of Asia in the Philippines, part of the company’s growing dealer network across Southeast Asia.

Under the program, dealer partners that open new VinFast electric motorcycle showrooms in the Philippines and Indonesia by December 31, 2026, will receive basic support of up to US$40,000 per location, depending on the showroom’s size, floor area, and dealership standards. Showrooms that open by October 31, 2026, will qualify for an additional incentive of up to US$5,000 per location. Finally, partners that open three or more stores will also receive an additional incentive of up to US$15,000 per location.

The program is designed not only to create new business opportunities for dealer partners, but also to encourage more consumers to switch to greener transportation and help protect the environment. Through this initiative, VinFast continues to advance its goal of accelerating the shift toward greener, cleaner, and quieter mobility.

VinFast is committed to providing dealer partners with comprehensive support, from business consulting and marketing strategies to professional training, helping them get their operations up and running quickly. This support will also ensure that dealerships across the network follow VinFast’s standards for brand identity, showroom design, operating procedures, and customer service.

By joining the VinFast network, partners will have the opportunity to offer high-quality battery-swapping electric motorcycles that are safe, reliable, environmentally friendly, and suited to a wide range of customer needs, initially including the Evo, Feliz II, and Viper. Partners can also benefit from VinFast’s supporting infrastructure, including its continuously expanding service and warranty facilities, as well as support policies for service workshops. This will provide a solid foundation for dealer partners to confidently deploy services, enhance the customer experience, and strengthen the competitiveness of their products in the market.

Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-scooter Overseas Markets, said: “Expanding our dealer network is an important part of VinFast’s strategy to build an electric motorcycle ecosystem in international markets. We are looking to partner with businesses that share our long-term vision for green mobility, while giving dealers the support they need to make the most of their strengths within the VinFast network. From developing showrooms to running day-to-day operations and serving customers, VinFast will continue to work closely with our partners to build a stronger electric motorcycle network.”

The expansion of the electric motorcycle dealer network is part of VinFast’s broader plan to expand its distribution network in the Philippines and Indonesia, with the company targeting hundreds of stores in the two markets, respectively, by the end of 2026. As of September 2026, VinFast has 63 electric motorcycle dealerships operating in Indonesia and the Philippines. Going forward, VinFast will continue to expand its presence and bring its electric vehicle products and services closer to consumers across Southeast Asia, supporting the region’s transition to greener, smarter, and more modern mobility./.

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