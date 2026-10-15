Vingroup Announces the Establishment of VERTA – A New Educational Model for a Generation Growing Up in the Age of AI

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 –

VERTA is a K-12 school system for Vietnamese and international students, located at 148 Giang Vo, Hanoi, and is scheduled to open in August 2027. The school will have a maximum capacity of approximately 800–1,000 students. Admissions for its first academic year will begin in October 2026, welcoming approximately 400 students from Grades 1 to 11.

As a new education brand developed by Vingroup alongside Vinschool, Brighton College Vietnam, Vin Nexus Center and VinUniversity, VERTA aims to nurture a generation growing up in the age of AI with the depth of knowledge, independent thinking, and strength of character to shape their own futures and create meaningful value.

VERTA’s educational philosophy is built around three guiding principles: Learn. Make. Matter.

LEARN – Build knowledge to think independently. Students develop strong academic foundations while being encouraged to take initiative, explore and learn through experience. The VERTA curriculum provides depth in mathematics, science, languages, social studies and the arts. In the upper grades, it expands to include AI and Advanced Computing, Engineering, Biomedical Science, Entrepreneurship and Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Learning is also designed to be interdisciplinary, enabling students to connect knowledge across different fields, consider problems from multiple perspectives and draw on what they have learned to address them with increasing independence and ownership.

MAKE – Turn understanding into capability. Students apply what they learn to create tangible outcomes that can be tested, challenged and improved.They learn to move from questions to ideas, from ideas to design, and then through a process of building, testing, receiving feedback and refinement. VERTA aims to develop not only students’ ability to create, but more importantly the thinking that enables them to create purposeful solutions and products.

MATTER – Apply capability to create value. Students are encouraged to use their knowledge and capabilities to address meaningful problems and create value by connecting learning with the real world.This includes bringing real-world problems, authentic data, experts, and people who can use or critically evaluate students’ work into the learning experience.Vingroup’s wider ecosystem – spanning higher education, research, healthcare, technology, industry, green mobility and urban development – provides distinctive opportunities to connect learning at school with the world beyond the classroom.

Ms. Phan Ha Thuy, Chairwoman of VS Company, the Vingroup entity developing the VERTA Education System, said: “VERTA aims to equip students with the strong academic foundations needed to pursue demanding university pathways, while developing their ability to conduct research, reason, design and turn ideas into tangible outcomes; use AI and technology to extend their thinking; and tackle problems without predefined solutions. More importantly, by the time students leave VERTA, they should be able to learn new things independently, form their own judgments and take responsibility for their decisions.”

VERTA’s program will be taught in English, following a U.S.-oriented educational approach. In the early years, teachers will take a more active role in building students’ knowledge, learning habits and approaches to learning. As students mature and develop stronger foundations, they will gradually take greater ownership of their learning, exploring their strengths, selecting advanced courses, identifying questions they want to investigate and pursuing longer-term projects.

The school will be led by Dr. Tarek Razik, an international educator with more than 35 years of experience, who previously led Jakarta Intercultural School and the International School of Beijing. VERTA’s international teaching team will be selected based on professional qualifications and experience aligned with the school’s educational program.

With its emphasis on academic depth, AI and technology, and the ability to apply knowledge in real-world contexts, VERTA offers a new educational option for Vietnamese students and families, while providing a learning environment built on a U.S.-oriented educational approach for international families living in Hanoi and surrounding areas.

ADMISSIONS INFORMATION

Parents can learn more and register for admissions at https://admissions.verta.edu.vn/or contact the VERTA Admissions Team via hotline 1800 9499.

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