VP Art House Summer Sale 2023

The Summer Sale program at VP Art House offers discounts ranging from 8% to 20% on many musical instrument products.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – October 5, 2023

VP Art House has introduced its Summer Sale promotion. The promotion is applicable to like-new musical instruments with discounts ranging from 8% to 20%. VP Art House provides one free music instrument course as customers purchase any instrument or a complimentary musical instrument as customers enroll in a music course.

VP Art House is a distributor of musical instruments, with its headquarters located in Vietnam and Japan. The brand offers a diverse range of instruments, such as grand pianos, upright pianos, digital pianos, organ keyboards and guitars. The products are directly imported from renowned brands, including Yamaha, Roland, Kawai, Korg, Casio, and more. Customers can find many musical instruments ranging from mid-range to high-end options.

VP Art House provides brand-new and like-new instruments with warranty policies spanning 12 to 15 years. Customers have the option to exchange or return the product within 10 days if it presents any manufacturing defects. All products are available at the showroom. VP Art House offers video testing for customers far away to support a specific view of the products.

VP Art House provides a warm, engaging showroom for customers to enjoy music and art. For more information, take a view at https://vparthouse.vn

About VP Art House

VP Art House, also known as Van Phuc Music, specializes in the wholesale and retail distribution of musical instruments in Vietnam and Japan. The products offered by VP Art House are officially imported from brands in Japan, the United States and Germany.

VP Art House is also a reputable talent training center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The art training center provides music courses, such as piano, guitar, drum, vocal, violin, and diverse art courses. With a team of professional teachers from prestigious schools and a well-structured curriculum, the center has a great ability to bring exciting experiences to its students.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vparthousestore

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/vparthouse/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vparthouse/

About Us: /VP Art House/

Contact Info:
Name: VP Art House
Email: Send Email
Organization: JP HUNG THINH CO., LTD
Address: 35 Dinh Thi Thi Street, Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Phone: (+84) 388 880 588
Website: https://vparthouse.vn/

Release ID: 89102201

