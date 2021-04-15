VP Bank appoints Pamela Hsu Phua as CEO of VP Bank Asia and reinforces its commitment to expanding its Asian franchise

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 April 2021 – VP Bank announces the appointment of Pamela Hsu Phua as CEO of VP Bank Asia, effective 1 July 2021, pending approval by the relevant financial market authorities. Pamela Hsu Phua’s appointment marks a major milestone in the bank’s Strategy 2026.

Based in Singapore, Pamela will be responsible for both the Singapore and Hong Kong operations.

With more than twenty years of experience in international banking gained in Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland, Pamela is a proven and well-respected leader in the Asian region and beyond, with an excellent track record in the family office and intermediaries’ space. She has an extensive network throughout Asia’s financial markets and most recently was head of Pictet’s Asia Family Office. She began her career at BNP Paribas and worked in private banking at Credit Suisse prior to a 13-year stint at Julius Baer, where she was Head Intermediaries Greater China. Pamela graduated from the National University of Singapore with a degree in business administration.

Paul Arni, CEO of VP Bank, welcomes the new Asia CEO: “I’m delighted to have Pamela on board. Under her leadership, we will jointly expand our activities in Asia. Our goal is to be an international Open Wealth Services pioneer, focusing on intermediaries and private clients. Asia is one of the main focus areas in our Strategy 2026. Pamela is a widely recognised leader in the region, with an excellent track record in the family office and intermediaries’ space. She will also lead our strategic partnership with Hywin Wealth Management.

At the same time, I am very pleased to announce that Heline Lam will also be joining us at the beginning of May as Chief of Staff at VP Bank Asia, reporting directly to Pamela. Most recently Head of HR Asia at Pictet, she brings a wealth of experience in financial services and private banking gained in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore.”

By strengthening and aligning its leadership team in Asia, VP Bank is significantly enhancing its competitive edge to seize opportunities in this dynamic region.

About VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was founded in 1956 and, with its 990 employees (917 in full-time equivalents) at the end of 2020, ranks amongst the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank is present with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). VP Bank Group offers tailor-made asset management and investment advisory services to private clients and financial intermediaries. As of 31 December 2020, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 47.4 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has received an “A” rating from Standard & Poor’s.

About VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch is a boutique private bank with a client-centric business philosophy. With a presence in Singapore since 2008, it is the Asian branch of the Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Group.

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides specialised wealth management solutions and family office services for high-net-worth clients and professional asset managers and is dedicated to the protection and growth of clients’ wealth. The bank offers a holistic suite of services in wealth management. Apart from private wealth management, VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides comprehensive services for asset managers and other financial intermediaries. The service offering comprises a trading platform, banking services – including e-banking and mobile banking – and operational support. Partnership arrangements with professionals include tailor-made investment advisory, discretionary management solutions, and custodian services.

VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private Bank – Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker.