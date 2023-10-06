logo
Waste of agencies’ time, says Kejriwal

rfm27v4 arvind kejriwal 625x300 29 September 23

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said all the cases filed against his party leaders are “false”, asserting that probing these cases is a waste of time of the Centre and its agencies. Answering a question over the Supreme Court’s observations on the bail application of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, Kejriwal said, “The way the court asked questions, it felt that they (agencies) have in a way lodged wrong cases against us.”

The top court Thursday said it was only asking a “legal question” from the Enforcement Directorate about the Aam Aadmi Party not being made an accused in the Delhi excise policy case despite being an alleged beneficiary.

Kejriwal said so many cases were lodged by the agencies but nothing came out after their investigation. “All cases are false. They (agencies) keep investigating but nothing comes out of the probe. It’s a waste of time. The way the Supreme Court was asking questions today (in connection with the Manish Sisodia case) shows that it was a false case,” Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

He said that the probes into fake cases waste time of everyone including the government and its agencies. “All should work for the progress of the country. Framing anyone in fake cases will not help the country to progress,” he said.

