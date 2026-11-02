World Bank estimates $2.4 trillion gains from cleaner air

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Cleaner air policies could deliver up to $2.4 trillion in economic benefits by 2040, the World Bank estimates, as governments face mounting pressure to reduce pollution-related deaths and economic losses.

The projection, contained in the bank’s report Accelerating Access to Clean Air for a Livable Planet, reflects the estimated value of deaths avoided through coordinated action on pollution and climate emissions. The study, published in March 2025, says comprehensive measures could halve the global population exposed to particularly high concentrations of fine particulate pollution by 2040.

The findings have gained further relevance following a September 2026 assessment by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, which calculated that coordinated action on air quality and climate change could generate approximately $15 in economic benefits for every dollar invested.

The World Bank estimates that outdoor air pollution causes about 5.7 million deaths annually, with roughly 95 per cent occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Its economic burden, including lost productivity, impaired health and shortened lives, approaches 5 per cent of global gross domestic product.

Under existing stated policies, annual deaths attributable to outdoor pollution could rise from 5.7 million in 2020 to 6.3 million by 2040. The bank’s modelling indicates that stronger integrated measures could instead reduce that projected toll to 4.1 million, preventing approximately 2.2 million deaths annually compared with the stated-policy scenario.

The estimated economic benefits range from $1.9 trillion to $2.4 trillion in 2021 dollar terms. These are modelled gains associated with avoided mortality, rather than cash savings already realised or a commitment of new investment. Their scale depends on governments adopting and implementing measures across several sectors.

Fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, consists of particles small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Exposure increases risks of cardiovascular and respiratory illness. Pollution arises from transport, industrial operations, power generation, household fuels, agriculture and waste burning, although natural dust also contributes in some regions.

The report distinguishes between reductions in pollution emissions and reductions in human exposure. Population growth and urbanisation can increase the number of people breathing polluted air even where emissions decline, making the location of interventions and the protection of densely populated communities especially important.

The bank argues that individual measures will be insufficient where pollution travels across administrative and national boundaries. It recommends cooperation across airsheds, the geographical areas through which pollutants disperse, alongside better monitoring, stronger institutions and financing arrangements capable of attracting private capital.

Its analysis identifies household cooking and heating as important targets, particularly where families rely on solid fuels. Cleaner transport, industrial controls and changes in agricultural practices could also reduce harmful emissions while supporting broader climate objectives.

The UN assessment, published in September, examined 25 measures spanning energy, industry, transport, agriculture, household fuels and waste. It estimated that their implementation could avert 144 million premature deaths cumulatively by 2050, while producing economic returns through improved health, productivity and reduced environmental damage.

That assessment placed the economic cost of delayed action at more than $1.5 trillion in foregone benefits each year. It also identified fragmented administration, inadequate enforcement and weak coordination as obstacles, warning that these could postpone full implementation by almost eight years.

Funding remains a substantial constraint. Clean Air Fund’s analysis of international development finance found that only about 1 per cent of such funding went towards clean-air projects between 2019 and 2023. Funding was also unevenly distributed, leaving several heavily polluted countries with limited external support.

The World Bank’s technical analysis estimates that pollution-control investments needed to meet its 2040 clean-air targets would total about $3 trillion across 12 modelled regions, with vehicle-emissions controls accounting for approximately 70 per cent. Integrated measures would require about 30 per cent less investment than air-quality controls pursued separately.

The bank has also expanded its practical work on air-quality management. In June 2026, it described financing for programmes in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana intended to improve air quality for approximately 270 million people, with potential benefits extending beyond those states.

A World Bank dataset published in September 2026 provides daily estimates of PM2.5 pollution for more than 32,000 cities, combining satellite observations, ground measurements, weather information and emissions data. Such information can help authorities identify pollution sources, evaluate interventions and track whether promised improvements are reaching exposed communities.