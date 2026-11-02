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World IoT Expo opens in Wuxi, highlighting convergence of artificial intelligence and industry

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WUXI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – The 2026 World Internet of Things Expo opened Saturday in Wuxi, an eastern Chinese city, with a focus on the growing integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

2026 World IoT Expo in Wuxi, China
2026 World IoT Expo in Wuxi, China

The event focuses on the development of intelligent connectivity and its potential to create shared benefits, showcasing how connected devices are evolving beyond collecting and transmitting data to analyzing information, making decisions and taking action.

Organizers said the exhibition covers more than 50,000 square meters and has attracted more than 400 companies from nearly 20 countries and regions. Key exhibits include smart sensors, satellite-based Internet of Things technologies, embodied artificial intelligence robots and next-generation smart devices, with applications spanning manufacturing, transportation and everyday life.

A central theme of this year’s expo is the increasingly close relationship between IoT and artificial intelligence. Sensors allow devices to perceive their surroundings, networks enable information sharing, and AI systems help interpret data and determine appropriate responses.

Exhibits include robotics, machine vision systems and industrial AI models. International companies such as Bosch and Siemens are displaying their technologies alongside Chinese technology firms, highlighting opportunities for cooperation across different parts of the industrial supply chain.

For Wuxi, a city with a strong manufacturing base, the expo also offers a glimpse into its efforts to upgrade its industrial economy.

Since being designated a national demonstration zone for sensor network innovation in 2009, Wuxi has steadily developed its IoT industry. Revenue at major IoT companies in the city reached 318.4 billion yuan ($44.7 billion) in 2025, according to publicly available data.

The city’s established capabilities in sensors, industrial internet systems and connected vehicles are increasingly being extended into artificial intelligence and robotics.

The transition is also receiving policy support. A three-year action plan released by Jiangsu province this year identifies Wuxi as the core of its IoT industry development strategy and calls for deeper integration of IoT and AI technologies, particularly in core industrial production processes.

For participating companies, the expo offers more than an opportunity to showcase new products. It also provides a platform to connect with manufacturers, identify potential business partners and explore international cooperation.

Hashtag: #2026WorldIoTExpoCommittee

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