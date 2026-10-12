logo
0 likes

ZNAKI FM Expands Its Arabic Edition, Bringing Its News and Reference Network to Middle East Readers

real ec b af

Highlights:

  • Arabic edition now live at znaki.fm/ar
  • Politics, economy, sport, culture, celebrities and lifestyle, written in Arabic for the region
  • Persons, Events, Places, Companies and Lifestyle sections add the background behind the headlines
  • One of more than 40 local ZNAKI FM editions, each built for its market

 

DUBAI, – ZNAKI FM today announced the expansion of its Arabic edition at znaki.fm/ar. The multilingual platform offers Arab readers round-the-clock news on politics, economy, sport, culture, celebrities and lifestyle across the Gulf, Egypt and the wider Arab world.

real ec b af

The Arab world is not a single news market, and we do not treat it as one,” said a ZNAKI FM spokesperson. “A reader in Riyadh, Dubai or Cairo should find their own clubs, holidays and landmarks on the front page.”

Five reference sections sit alongside the news feed, each growing as new names, dates and places enter the news. Persons profiles everyone from athletes to heads of state, including Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Taylor Swift. Events spans sport, culture, religion and public life: the Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 in Jeddah, Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, and the national days of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Places ranges from whole countries to single sites such as NEOM, Kingdom Arena and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Companies tracks clubs, businesses, banks and institutions, from Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad to Al Rajhi Bank. Lifestyle covers the rest of daily life, from religion and food to health, culture and technology.

A Growing Global Network ZNAKI FM publishes local editions in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, in languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Polish and Ukrainian. Each edition follows the same model: live news on top, a reference archive underneath.

“A reader usually arrives with one question about a match, a holiday or a company,” the spokesperson added. “We answer it, then show everything connected to it without sending them elsewhere.”

Coverage on znaki.fm/ar will keep growing through 2026.

About ZNAKI FM ZNAKI FM is a multilingual news and entertainment platform publishing local editions in more than 40 countries, combining daily news with structured reference sections on people, events, places and companies. For more information, visit znaki.fm/ar.

Media Contact ZNAKI FM Press Office [email protected]

Also published on Medium.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Missile strike wounds passengers at Riyadh airport terminal // Delhi police detain protest organisers amid sweeping restrictions // Riyadh airport strikes prompt Saudi retaliation warning // China car retail volumes contract sharply in September // Musk predicts Terafab chipmaking gains from custom equipment // Turkey mandates age checks under new social media ban // Viral Rumpelstiltskin dance traced to AI creation // ECO Expo Asia opens at Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo in late October // Big Apple Donuts & Coffee Opens Its 100th Store in Malaysia, Celebrates With RM1 Pandan Donuts Nationwide // UK and allies expose China-linked cyber intrusion methods // Riyadh airport strike leaves 12 dead, 309 injured // Turkey mandates age checks under new social media ban // Tokyo court extends publicity rights to human voices // Japanese Bag Brand pionunnal Makes Its Overseas Debut at Takashimaya Singapore // US withdraws Panama tsunami alert after powerful earthquakes // Category 4 Hurricane Simon nears Mexico’s Pacific coast // Turkey mandates age checks under new social media ban // Treasury term premium surge unsettles US bond investors // Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: “World of Possibilities” // Supreme Court Must Act Decisively To Restore Electoral Democracy //