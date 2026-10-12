ZNAKI FM Expands Its Arabic Edition, Bringing Its News and Reference Network to Middle East Readers

Highlights:

Arabic edition now live at znaki.fm/ar

Politics, economy, sport, culture, celebrities and lifestyle, written in Arabic for the region

Persons, Events, Places, Companies and Lifestyle sections add the background behind the headlines

One of more than 40 local ZNAKI FM editions, each built for its market

DUBAI, – ZNAKI FM today announced the expansion of its Arabic edition at znaki.fm/ar. The multilingual platform offers Arab readers round-the-clock news on politics, economy, sport, culture, celebrities and lifestyle across the Gulf, Egypt and the wider Arab world.

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The Arab world is not a single news market, and we do not treat it as one,” said a ZNAKI FM spokesperson. “A reader in Riyadh, Dubai or Cairo should find their own clubs, holidays and landmarks on the front page.”

Five reference sections sit alongside the news feed, each growing as new names, dates and places enter the news. Persons profiles everyone from athletes to heads of state, including Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Taylor Swift. Events spans sport, culture, religion and public life: the Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 in Jeddah, Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, and the national days of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Places ranges from whole countries to single sites such as NEOM, Kingdom Arena and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Companies tracks clubs, businesses, banks and institutions, from Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad to Al Rajhi Bank. Lifestyle covers the rest of daily life, from religion and food to health, culture and technology.

A Growing Global Network ZNAKI FM publishes local editions in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, in languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Polish and Ukrainian. Each edition follows the same model: live news on top, a reference archive underneath.

“A reader usually arrives with one question about a match, a holiday or a company,” the spokesperson added. “We answer it, then show everything connected to it without sending them elsewhere.”

Coverage on znaki.fm/ar will keep growing through 2026.

About ZNAKI FM ZNAKI FM is a multilingual news and entertainment platform publishing local editions in more than 40 countries, combining daily news with structured reference sections on people, events, places and companies. For more information, visit znaki.fm/ar.

Media Contact ZNAKI FM Press Office [email protected]

Also published on Medium.