12 Things to Look For in an Airbnb Property Manager

Booking with a professional property manager can be the difference between a glorious trip and a nightmare, especially if you’re among the 60% of people who travel one to two times a year.

Are you planning on renting out your house through Airbnb to make some extra money this summer? If so, you probably want to make sure that you choose an Airbnb property manager who has high customer reviews and a good management record.

Many property managers that handle Airbnb properties look great on paper. But how do you know which one is right for you?

If you are wondering the things to look for in an Airbnb property manager, this short and simple guide is for you.

They Understand the Platform

The first thing you’ll want to do when looking for a property manager for Airbnb is search for companies that have experience with the platform.

You don’t want someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing and might leave you liable for any problems down the road. Instead, look for companies with experience managing properties on Airbnb and other short-term rental sites.

They Have Experience With Airbnb Hosts

Airbnb is a relatively new concept and many property managers haven’t had to deal with it before. It’s important that the person managing your property be familiar with how the platform work. Your property management for Airbnb needs to know what types of hosts they’ll encounter, what they can expect from them, and how best to handle any issues that may arise.

They Have an Excellent Reputation

If you’re going to be renting your apartment out on Airbnb, the property manager must have an excellent reputation in the area. If they’ve managed other properties in the community, ask them about their experiences and whether residents were pleased with their services.

If you want a property management company with a great reputation, click here to discover more.

They Provide Reliable Service

You want to know that your Airbnb property management will be there when you need them. Look for someone who offers 24-hour emergency service and has a history of being prompt with their responses. Look at their history of answering questions about their services or dealing with any problems that arise during your rental period.

They Are Licensed and Insured

Make sure that your Airbnb property manager has commercial liability insurance, which covers damages to other people’s property, as well as their own.

Also, make sure that they’re licensed by their state as a short-term rental operator (if required). This ensures that they can legally manage short-term rentals and follow all local regulations governing them.

They Have Access to Professional Tools

There are several tools available for managing Airbnb properties that can make the job much easier. For example, there are software programs and apps that let them manage their guest check-ins and check-outs automatically.

They can also track guests’ check-in dates so they don’t have to rely on memory alone. These tools allow managers to keep track of their income and expenses so they know exactly how much money they’re making from each booking.

They Can Take Care of Maintenance Tasks Right Away

Airbnb hosts don’t always have the expertise or equipment necessary to fix minor maintenance issues or problems that crop up late at night or on weekends. Your property manager should be able to respond quickly when something goes wrong. These types of problems should not inconvenience your guests during their stay.

They Communicate Clearly and Often

Your property manager should keep you updated on everything going on at your listing so you don’t have any surprises when you visit or check your email inbox.

This includes issues with guests, maintenance needs, and more. You want someone who will give you regular updates without making you chase them down for information every time something happens at your listing.

They’re Professional

When searching for an Airbnb property manager, look for one that is professional and has the experience to handle your property. You don’t want to deal with someone who doesn’t have years of experience in this area and who doesn’t know how to handle problems when they arise.

They’ve Been In Business for a While

Look at their website and social media accounts, where you can easily see how long they’ve been in business. Check for frequently posted updates about new listings or changes in policy or prices. Also, pay attention to whether or not their phone number has changed recently; if it has, this could show instability within the company.

They Have References From Previous Clients

The best way to get a feel for how well a manager runs their business is by talking with other homeowners who’ve worked with them.

A good property management company will have references from previous clients that they’ve worked with. You can also search online for reviews on the company’s website or social media pages. Look at how long they’ve been in business and how many properties they manage.

They Work With Local Hosts

One of the best ways to find a great property manager is to ask other hosts who they use and whether they would recommend them. You’ll often see hosts on Facebook sharing tips about where they found their rental properties and how much money they saved by using certain services.

Plus, if you’ve booked through Airbnb yourself, it’s easy enough to search for other homes nearby. You can get some recommendations from other guests who have stayed at those properties before booking yours.

Hiring an Airbnb property manager is the best thing you can do for your business

As you can see, an Airbnb property manager plays a vital role in the Airbnb experience.

They help ensure that guests have a wonderful time in the home of their choice and that those properties stay well-maintained to high standards. If you’re lucky enough to find a good property manager who lives near your listing, it is undoubtedly worth your while to work with them long term.

Don’t forget to browse our site for advice on business, products, services, and more.

Also published on Medium.