5 Undeniable Benefits of Moving to Texas

Are you ready to make a move to Texas in 2022? We ask because Texas is now more than cowboy boots, ranches, and barbeques; it’s also one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S.

Whenever you think about Texas, you may think about cowboys, big spaces, and country music. While all those are true, there’s more to Texas than meets the eye.

Many people are moving to Texas due to its job opportunities and affordable living. Not only that, but the state also boasts a diverse population and culture.

Learn more about the five benefits of moving to Texas in this article below.

Affordable Cost of Living

One undeniable benefit of moving to Texas is its low cost of living. Unlike in other states, the real estate market of Texas is affordable.

Many Texas real estate can offer you huge properties with half the price. This offer compares to same-sized properties in states like California.

The Lone Star State has no land shortage problems. Buying a house outside the inner cities won’t dent much of your pocket. Aside from that, utility bills like electricity are cheaper.

All Texas cities have a thriving real estate market, and Granbury is one of them. The city is one of the best places for single-parent homes and townhouses. You can check some properties at granburyrealty.com that can fit your needs.

Protects Assets and Zero-State Income Tax

Texas State has one of the best laws to protect your assets. For example, you get involved with a lawsuit. Unlike other states, many of your assets are off-limits to creditors.

The Texas state laws can also protect your home with the Texas Homestead Law. Creditors won’t be able to seize or sell your home even in bankruptcy.

Aside from that, Texas has no state income policy. But property taxes are higher in the state.

Increasing Number of Job Opportunities

In 2021, Texas had around 13 million job opportunities. Most of these relate to the oil and gas industry. But there’s a good percentage coming from IT, tourism, and energy companies.

Many big corporations like Whole Foods and Southwest Airlines have their headquarters in Texas. The state also has speedy employment recovery rates during the pandemic.

Diverse Landscape and Population

The population of Texas is also becoming more diverse. While many are Hispanic and Latino, there are also many Asian-American households. This diversity makes the Texas culture and state rich and lively.

Apart from the people, Texas also has a varied landscape. The place isn’t only ranches and deserts. It also has mountains and stunning coastlines that many outdoor enthusiasts would love.

Good Food and Music

Texas has been well-known for its diverse food, like Tex-Mex cuisine. Not only that, but barbeque is also a staple in the state.

When it comes to music, the state has endless entertainment value. Although much of it is country music-related, there’s still more to discover.

The Five Major Advantages of Moving to Texas

Moving to Texas can bring you a lot of benefits. The state offers many job opportunities and asset protection.

More than that, it also has an affordable cost of living in many diverse cities. These five advantages are only some of what you can take away on your move to Texas.

Did this article clear your doubts about Texas? Check our other blog posts to get more cool content relevant to you now.

Also published on Medium.