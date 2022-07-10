7-Eleven launches exclusive PEANUTS x FDMTL collectible bags with its latest Shop and Earn stamps programme

Designed by Tokyo denim designer Gaku Tsuyoshi, 7-Eleven is bringing to Singapore its first limited edition fashion collectibles crossover with PEANUTS x FDMTL

Eight limited-edition #OOTD Mix & Match premium Fashion Bags showcase FDMTL’s signature trendy and utilitarian style in collaboration with the iconic characters of Peanuts comics

Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; collect eight stamps and top up $8.90 in cash to redeem a blind box of PEANUTS X FDMTL collectible bag with 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme

Stamp issuance begins on 6 July and ends 30 August at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends 6 September, or while stocks last

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 July 2022 – 7-Eleven, Singapore’s favourite convenience store, is bringing an unexpected and exciting fashion crossover to Singapore this season with the launch of the 7-Eleven exclusive PEANUTS x FDMTL collectible range!

[Top row (left to right) – Koinobori Snoopy, Snoopy on Bridge, Charlie Brown and Fuji Snoopy]

[Bottom row (left to right) – Bonsai Snoopy, Lantern Woodstock, Teatime Snoopy, Kendama Snoopy]

Fans of the cult Tokyo denim brand, FDMTL, will be able to get their hands on an exclusive range of Peanuts-inspired bags and pouches designed by Gaku Tsuyoshi himself. Made in the same uncompromising method as his regular collections, the 7-Eleven PEANUTS x FDMTL range is an affordable way to get your hands on some of the most eagerly sought items in the denim world.

Gaku San’s trademark designs are inspired by his belief in creating clothing that rises in sentimental value as they are worn over time, which resonates with the delightfully nostalgic Peanuts characters of the new collectibles. Iconic Japanese motifs such as Mount Fuji, tea ceremonies, lantern festivals, food, and other timeless Japanese objects are incorporated to create playful and stand-out designs – to tide you over till your next trip to Japan!

Peanuts fans and denimheads in Singapore can get their hands on these exclusive collectibles with the 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme. Head to the 7-Eleven stores to see, touch and feel the full range of premium quality bags!

Bonsai Snoopy

Featuring FDMTL’s signature indigo patchwork design and a label of Snoopy lounging under a Bonsai tree, this modern pouch is made from durable material and can store personal or toiletry items while travelling. The pouch’s size can be adjusted by simply adjusting the side straps.

Size: Approx. 30.5cm (width) x 14cm (length)

Teatime Snoopy

This stylish sacoche bag is extremely handy and multi-purpose, featuring two perfectly sized compartments to carry your phone, wallet, tissues, or other everyday essentials. The utilitarian bag comes in a blue and green design with an adjustable shoulder strap, making it the ideal carry-on for a day trip.

Size: Approx. 23.5cm (width) x 17cm (length)

Kendama Snoopy

This vertical pouch comes in black and army green camo, with a lanyard that can be carried as a crossbody bag. Its compact size is ideal for carrying small items such as a phone or coin purse. The bag’s design features Snoopy deftly playing with a kendama toy while sporting an FDMTL signature bow tie.

Size: Approx. 11.5cm (width) x 21cm (length)

Charlie Brown

Walk into the grocery store in style with this large grocery eco-bag featuring a Woodstock patchwork pattern in white and shades of indigo. Attached to the side is a white snap button pouch that can store not just receipts and stamps but also the bag itself!

Size: Approx. 34.5cm (width) x 54cm (length)

Size when folded: Approx. 15cm (width) x 17.5cm (length)

Lantern Woodstock

Looking for something to accessorise your spring or summer outfits with? Look out for this playful round-bottomed shoulder drawstring bag that sports a colourful patchwork design. Handy for everyday use, the bag holds enough space to carry big and small items and is a reliable pick for any occasion.

Size: Approx. 20.5cm (width) x 24cm (length)

Koinobori Snoopy

The Koinobori Snoopy pouch has dual compartments in two different fabrics that can be used in multiple ways. It comes in an adorable design featuring a sunglasses-wearing Snoopy, Woodstock, and koinobori carp streamer. Whether it is for carrying your essentials or small items, there’s space for everything.

Size: Approx. 18cm (width) x 22cm (length)

Snoopy on Bridge

This fashionable black drawstring bag is decorated with white embroidered-looking outlines of Snoopy. The cord straps are adjustable so kids and adults can adapt the length as they like. The bag is lightweight and can be tucked into small spaces. Easy to grab and go, it’s perfect for travel, shopping, or when you’re out and about.

Size: Approx. 33cm (width) x 39cm (length)

Size when folded: Approx. 13cm (width) x 13cm (length)

Fuji Snoopy

This versatile roll-up tote bag is a must-have to complete your 7-Eleven x Peanuts merch collection! It can carry notebooks, laptops, A4 documents, and other essential items. Modish and functional, this blue tote can fit everything you need for a day at work or play and still have room for more. The external pocket is made of PU leather and features Snoopy on Mount Fuji.

Size: Approx. 32cm (width) x 37cm (length)

Size when folded: Approx. 6.5cm (width) x 20cm (length)

#OOTD Mix & Match Fashion Bag Redemption Details

Stamp collection period – 6 July to 30 August 2022

Redemption period – 6 July to 6 September 2022, or while stocks last

7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme mechanics:

Receive 1 stamp upon a $5 purchase at any 7-Eleven, and redeem a bag (design of the bag will be not disclosed prior to purchase) with every 8 stamps and a top-up of $8.90.

7-Eleven star products will get two stamps

Playfully Nostalgic Peanuts Merchandise

That’s not all — 7-Eleven is also unveiling an irresistible array of Peanuts merchandise that Snoopy fans are going to love. For die-hard enthusiasts who can’t get enough of Peanuts, look out for these limited edition items that are landing in 7-Eleven stores across Singapore from 6 July!

Merchandise item Description PEANUTS x FDMTL Japan Style Patchwork Snoopy Plush Introducing your new oh-so-cuddly companion! This adorable 8-inch tall Peanuts plush is sure to bring back happy childhood memories. The fun design oozes street-style cool, combining the cuteness of PEANUTS with FDMTL’s trademark patchwork style. PEANUTS x FDMTL Dual Layer Hot & Cold Flask A union of fashion and function! Enjoy your favourite hot or cold beverages in this flask decorated with FDMTL’s patchwork designs, featuring Snoopy enjoying a tea party. Tea lovers will appreciate the flask’s unique dual-layer design that allows you to slip a tea bag into the upper section and, just like Snoopy, enjoy a cuppa on the go. Its textured design provides an easy grip and the cap is equipped with a strap for ease of carrying. This flask is perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold. It measures approx. 22cm (height) x 6.5cm (diameter) and can hold about 450ml. PEANUTS x FDMTL Tumbler Cup with Straw Soon-to-be your favourite tumbler cup, this to-go cup comes in Japanese-inspired indigo blue and features Snoopy enjoying a tea ceremony or chilling by a bonsai. It is made from AS resin and has a detachable straw and wide bottom design, making it easier to wash. Trendy, white embroidered-looking Snoopy patterns decorate both covers. This 560ml tumbler cup can withstand temperatures from 0°C to 40°C – perfect for cold drinks to beat the heat in Singapore!

Transactions involving tobacco products, parking coupons, bill payments, top-up services, electronic gift cards, lottery sales, and sales from pre-order and delivery platforms do not qualify for stamp collection.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven, and what comes to mind is the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café, as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a

24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.

For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg

About FDMTL

Born from the concept that “clothes create sentimental value”, FDMTL was established in 2005 and is a world-class, Japan-made indigo-based brand. FDMTL offers uncompromisingly well-crafted products with details that cannot be replicated through means of mass production.

More details at www.fdmtl.com