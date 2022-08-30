A Guide on the Different Types of Cannabinoids

It seems the more the U.S. waits to legalize the recreational use of the drug, the more prominent the use becomes within the medical community.

Believe it or not, there are over 400 chemicals within the plant, 60 of which are cannabinoids. What are cannabinoids, and why do they matter?

The definition of cannabinoids is a bit complicated as there are so many different types of cannabinoids. We will discuss the various cannabinoids and how they can help your overall health.

Delta-9 THC

Cannabinoids are broadly classified into two groups. The agonists activate cannabinoid receptors. And the antagonists, which block or deactivate them.

The most well-known cannabinoid is delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Which is the main active ingredient in marijuana. THC is a partial agonist at cannabinoid receptors.

Delta-8 THC

Delta-8-THC is a cannabinoid that is similar to delta-9-THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. Unlike delta-9-THC, delta-8-THC is only found in trace amounts in cannabis. However, it can be produced synthetically.

Delta-8-THC has been shown to have similar effects to delta-9-THC, but it is less potent. It is also shorter acting, which means that the effects wear off quicker. Delta-8-THC is available in some states in the US as a dietary supplement.

CBD

There are many different types of cannabinoids, but CBD is by far the most well-known and researched. CBD is short for cannabidiol and is one of over 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike its more famous relative, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol),

CBD does not produce a psychoactive effect. This means that it does not get you “high”. However, CBD does have many potential health benefits.

CBG

CBG, or cannabigerol, is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. It is a non-psychoactive compound that has been shown to have a variety of medicinal properties. CBG is known to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining homeostasis.

Some of the potential medical applications of CBG include pain relief, inflammation reduction, and anxiety relief. Additionally, CBG has been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

CBN

CBN, or cannabidiol, is a type of cannabinoid found in the marijuana plant. Unlike THC, CBN is not psychoactive, meaning it will not produce a high. However, CBN has been shown to have several potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety and pain and promoting sleep.

While more research is needed to confirm these effects, CBN appears to be a promising compound with a wide range of potential uses.

CBT

CBD and THC are the most well-known cannabinoids, but CBT cannabinoid is also becoming more popular for their potential therapeutic benefits. CBT is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that is thought to help with a variety of medical conditions, including anxiety, depression, and pain.

Each cannabinoid has its unique effects on the body. For example, CBD is known to improve anxiety and pain, while CBG is known to fight inflammation.

Knowing The Different Types Of Cannabinoids Can Help You In Various Ways

Cannabinoids are a diverse class of chemicals that act on cannabinoid receptors in the body. There are many different types of cannabinoids. Which include the well-known THC and CBD, as well as lesser-known chemicals like CBG, CBT, and CBN.

Cannabinoids can be used for a variety of purposes, including pain relief, anxiety relief, and appetite stimulation. A comprehensive understanding of the different types of cannabinoids is essential for anyone interested in using them for medicinal or recreational purposes.

